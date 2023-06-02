^

Entertainment

Tom Hanks reveals he hates some of his movies

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 2, 2023 | 2:26pm
Tom Hanks reveals he hates some of his movies
Actor Tom Hanks poses as he leaves the Festival Palace after the screening of the film "Asteroid City" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
AFP / Loic Venance

MANILA, Philippines — While many people generally love the work that Tom Hanks does in film, the actor admitted that he does not like some of his movies. 

The two-time Oscar winner told Entertainment Weekly last year that from over 80 projects in his filmography, "Four of them are pretty good."

Hanks admitted the revelation during a panel discussion at The New Yorker Live with the publication's editor-in-chief David Remnick.

"Ok, let’s admit this: We all have seen movies that we hate. I have been in some movies that I hate," Hanks said. "You have seen some of my movies and you hate them."

He explained that actors seal their fate when they agree to be in a movie, eventually see it, receive criticism, witness its box office performance, and the passing of time determines its likability.

Related: Why Tom Hanks wants Idris Elba as the next James Bond

He cited as an example the popularity growth of 1946's "It's A Wonderful Life" and his directorial debut "That Thing You Do!," which he also wrote and starred in. The latter went from box office bomb to cult classic.

"You have to trust the entire process to collaborators who you hope are working at the absolute top of their game farther down the line. You can only have faith and hope — and what’s bigger than faith and hope?" Hanks ended. 

Hanks won back-to-back Best Actor Oscars for "Philadelphia" and "Forrest Gump." He is also known for his roles in "Saving Private Ryan," "Big," "A League of Their Own," "Sleepless in Seattle," "You've Got Mail," "Apollo 13," "Cast Away," "Catch Me If You Can" and the "Toy Story" franchise.

He will be next seen in Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City" with a star-studded cast that includes Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Bryan Cranston and Edward Norton.

RELATED: Wes Anderson says lockdown helped inspire 'Asteroid City'

TOM HANKS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Exodus: 'Eat Bulaga' hosts file mass resignation

Exodus: 'Eat Bulaga' hosts file mass resignation

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
The hosts of "Eat Bulaga" filed a mass resignation following the announcement of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon announce 'Eat Bulaga!' departure from TAPE, to move to TV5 &mdash; source
play

Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon announce 'Eat Bulaga!' departure from TAPE, to move to TV5 — source

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Noontime variety show "Eat Bulaga!" main hosts Vic Sotto, his brother Tito Sotto, and Joey de Leon have announced that they...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne Curtis praises 'Eat Bulaga!' amid mass departure of hosts from TAPE

Anne Curtis praises 'Eat Bulaga!' amid mass departure of hosts from TAPE

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Host-actress Anne Curtis offered words of support for the hosts of "Eat Bulaga!" as the noontime variety show sees the exodus...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Eat Bulaga' current, former hosts pay tribute to noontime show

'Eat Bulaga' current, former hosts pay tribute to noontime show

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Current and former "Eat Bulaga" hosts paid tribute to the noontime show after Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto and Joey de Leon announced...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Life must go on': TAPE issues statement on departure of 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

'Life must go on': TAPE issues statement on departure of 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE) released an official statement following the departure of "Eat Bulaga" hosts...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Robert De Niro congratulates Al Pacino on becoming a dad again

Robert De Niro congratulates Al Pacino on becoming a dad again

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Actor Robert de Niro congratulated his colleague Al Pacino as the latter is expecting another child at 83 years old.
Entertainment
fbtw
Gloc-9 remembers humble beginnings in 'Kamusta Ka Na'

Gloc-9 remembers humble beginnings in 'Kamusta Ka Na'

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 6 hours ago
For popular Pinoy rapper Gloc-9, who is everyone’s "Paboritong Makata," life comes full circle as he reminisces his...
Entertainment
fbtw
Barbie Forteza, David Licauco, Martin del Rosario star in anti-scam campaign

Barbie Forteza, David Licauco, Martin del Rosario star in anti-scam campaign

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 6 hours ago
There’s a whole new and beautiful world out there in cyberspace. Where we used to rely on manual power, the Internet...
Entertainment
fbtw
Malaysia's remake of ABS-CBN's 'The Legal Wife' tops TV ratings

Malaysia's remake of ABS-CBN's 'The Legal Wife' tops TV ratings

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 7 hours ago
While the Philippines has made several adaptations of other countries’ primetime shows in the past, the tables have...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' new characters

LIST: 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' new characters

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 7 hours ago
The action and spectacle returns to the big screen on June 7, as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts takes audiences on a ‘90s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with