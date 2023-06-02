Tom Hanks reveals he hates some of his movies

Actor Tom Hanks poses as he leaves the Festival Palace after the screening of the film "Asteroid City" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

MANILA, Philippines — While many people generally love the work that Tom Hanks does in film, the actor admitted that he does not like some of his movies.

The two-time Oscar winner told Entertainment Weekly last year that from over 80 projects in his filmography, "Four of them are pretty good."

Hanks admitted the revelation during a panel discussion at The New Yorker Live with the publication's editor-in-chief David Remnick.

"Ok, let’s admit this: We all have seen movies that we hate. I have been in some movies that I hate," Hanks said. "You have seen some of my movies and you hate them."

He explained that actors seal their fate when they agree to be in a movie, eventually see it, receive criticism, witness its box office performance, and the passing of time determines its likability.

Related: Why Tom Hanks wants Idris Elba as the next James Bond

He cited as an example the popularity growth of 1946's "It's A Wonderful Life" and his directorial debut "That Thing You Do!," which he also wrote and starred in. The latter went from box office bomb to cult classic.

"You have to trust the entire process to collaborators who you hope are working at the absolute top of their game farther down the line. You can only have faith and hope — and what’s bigger than faith and hope?" Hanks ended.

Hanks won back-to-back Best Actor Oscars for "Philadelphia" and "Forrest Gump." He is also known for his roles in "Saving Private Ryan," "Big," "A League of Their Own," "Sleepless in Seattle," "You've Got Mail," "Apollo 13," "Cast Away," "Catch Me If You Can" and the "Toy Story" franchise.

He will be next seen in Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City" with a star-studded cast that includes Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Bryan Cranston and Edward Norton.

RELATED: Wes Anderson says lockdown helped inspire 'Asteroid City'