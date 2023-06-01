^

Entertainment

Claudine Barretto thanks Dennis Padilla for loving her kids

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 1, 2023 | 6:30pm
Claudine Barretto thanks Dennis Padilla for loving her kids
Claudine Barretto
Pang-Masa / File

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Claudine Barretto thanked Dennis Padilla for loving her children.

In the comments section of Claudine's post on Instagram, Dennis congratulated the actress' daughter and son for graduating. 

"Congrats mga anak," Dennis commented. 

"Thank You so much kuya. May Scholar na ako.si Sab! Santino 9 awards," Claudine replied.

"Thank you so much for loving my kids hanggang ngayon. We love you kuya,” she added. 

Dennis is the ex-husband of Claudine's older sister, Marjorie Barretto. 

Recently, Claudine and ex-partner Raymart Santiago reunited for the graduation of their daughter Sabina. 

In her Instagram story, Sabina posted a short clip of her graduation with her adoptive parents, Claudine and Raymart. 

"Thank you to my parents for always being there to guide me and yaya ging for being a second mom to me!" Sabina wrote. 

"I love you parents and yaya Ging," she added. 

RELATED: Exes Claudine Barretto, Raymart Santiago attend daughter's graduation
 

CLAUDINE BARRETTO

DENNIS PADILLA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon announce 'Eat Bulaga!' departure from TAPE, to move to TV5 &mdash; source
play

Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon announce 'Eat Bulaga!' departure from TAPE, to move to TV5 — source

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Noontime variety show "Eat Bulaga!" main hosts Vic Sotto, his brother Tito Sotto, and Joey de Leon have announced that they...
Entertainment
fbtw
GMA surprised by 'Eat Bulaga' departure, says TAPE has block time deal until 2024

GMA surprised by 'Eat Bulaga' departure, says TAPE has block time deal until 2024

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
GMA Network is also saddened by the “unexpected” departure of its noontime show for 28 years, “Eat Bulaga,”...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I adore her with all my heart': Zack Tabudlo breaks silence over Moira Dela Torre rumored romance

'I adore her with all my heart': Zack Tabudlo breaks silence over Moira Dela Torre rumored romance

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Zack Tabudlo broke his silence over the romance rumors surrounding him and fellow singer Moira Dela Torre. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Exodus: 'Eat Bulaga' hosts file mass resignation

Exodus: 'Eat Bulaga' hosts file mass resignation

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
The hosts of "Eat Bulaga" filed a mass resignation following the announcement of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon that...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Di lahat nadadaan sa pera&rsquo;: Vic Sotto no plans of suing TAPE for P30-M debt, deducting taxes without paying his salary

‘Di lahat nadadaan sa pera’: Vic Sotto no plans of suing TAPE for P30-M debt, deducting taxes without paying his salary

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | May 6, 2023 - 11:09am
“Wala, hindi ako gan’un."
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
More 'Spider-Man' movies are on the way &mdash; producers

More 'Spider-Man' movies are on the way — producers

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" just came out in theaters, but audiences can expect even more movies about the friendly,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'She stayed': Paolo Contis explains why he loves Yen Santos

'She stayed': Paolo Contis explains why he loves Yen Santos

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Actor Paolo Contis explained why he loves Yen Santos. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'You never cared about Ken': Ryan Gosling defends 'Barbie' casting

'You never cared about Ken': Ryan Gosling defends 'Barbie' casting

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Actor Ryan Gosling responded to critics and haters who said that at 42 years old he is too old to play Ken in "Barbie," opposite...
Entertainment
fbtw
One OK Rock to return to Manila for 'Luxury Disease Asia Tour'

One OK Rock to return to Manila for 'Luxury Disease Asia Tour'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 hours ago
Japanese band One OK Rock is set to bring its "Luxury Disease Asia Tour" in Manila on September 26 at the Smart Araneta ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Dee explains why she came out after Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation

Michelle Dee explains why she came out after Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee came out as bisexual earlier this week, and it took her some time after bagging...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with