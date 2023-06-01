Claudine Barretto thanks Dennis Padilla for loving her kids

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Claudine Barretto thanked Dennis Padilla for loving her children.

In the comments section of Claudine's post on Instagram, Dennis congratulated the actress' daughter and son for graduating.

"Congrats mga anak," Dennis commented.

"Thank You so much kuya. May Scholar na ako.si Sab! Santino 9 awards," Claudine replied.

"Thank you so much for loving my kids hanggang ngayon. We love you kuya,” she added.

Dennis is the ex-husband of Claudine's older sister, Marjorie Barretto.

Recently, Claudine and ex-partner Raymart Santiago reunited for the graduation of their daughter Sabina.

In her Instagram story, Sabina posted a short clip of her graduation with her adoptive parents, Claudine and Raymart.

"Thank you to my parents for always being there to guide me and yaya ging for being a second mom to me!" Sabina wrote.

"I love you parents and yaya Ging," she added.

RELATED: Exes Claudine Barretto, Raymart Santiago attend daughter's graduation

