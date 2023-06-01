^

'Eat Bulaga' current, former hosts pay tribute to noontime show

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 1, 2023 | 12:52pm
'Eat Bulaga' current, former hosts pay tribute to noontime show
'Eat Bulaga' Dabarkads
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Current and former "Eat Bulaga" hosts paid tribute to the noontime show after Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto and Joey de Leon announced yesterday that they will be parting ways with Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE).

"Karangalan namin na kami'y nakapaghatid ng tuwa't saya mula Batanes hanggang Jolo at naging bahagi ng buhay ninyo. Marami-maraming salamat sa inyong lahat, hanggang sa muli, saan man kami dalhin ng tadhana, tuloy ang isang libo't isang tuwa," Vic said in a Facebook live video yesterday after they were not allowed to go live on air.

In their social media accounts, Ryan Agoncillo, Ice Seguerra, Maine Mendoza, Pauleen Luna, and Jopay Paguia shared how they felt about the show's departure. 

"Thank you @eatbulaga1979," Ryan wrote. 

"Hanggang sa muli, dabarkads. Maraming salamat, @eatbulaga1979," Maine said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm)

"Maraming salamat, @eatbulaga1979," Pauleen wrote. 

"Malungkot ako sa nangyayari. Sa kawalang respeto. Malungkot ako dahil sa hiwalayang Eat Bulaga at TAPE, mayroong mga taong mag-iiba ang lagay sa buhay. Nalukungkot akong umabot sa ganito," Ice said. 

"Pero masaya ako dahil malaya na sila. Bakit ka mananatili sa isang relasyong hindi ka naman masaya. Hindi rin ako natatakot sa kinabukasan ng programa. Ang Eat Bulaga ay Eat Bulaga. Kahit saang network sila mapadpad, walang paltos silang makakalipad," he added. 

"Naiiyak ako. Sobrang sakit ng puso ko. Maraming salamat Eat Bulaga," Jopay said. 

Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon announce 'Eat Bulaga!' departure from TAPE, to move to TV5 — source

