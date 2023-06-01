^

Entertainment

Paolo Contis reacts to ex LJ Reyes' engagement, explains what went wrong in their relationship

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 1, 2023 | 12:42pm
Paolo Contis reacts to ex LJ Reyes' engagement, explains what went wrong in their relationship
In this November 25, 2018 file photo, Paolo Contis and LJ Reyes proudly display the card announcing the name of their first child during a baby shower hosted by Japanese brand Aprica. Summer Ayanna was born on January 4.
File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Paolo Contis reacted to the engagement of his former partner LJ Reyes. 

In a report by Nelson Canlas in "24 Oras," Paolo said he's happy for LJ. 

"Of course, I'm very happy for her. She deserves to be happy," he said. 

Meanwhile, Paolo recalled his relationship with LJ in an interview on "Updated With Nelson Canlas."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LJ Reyes (@lj_reyes)

He said that the pandemic played a role in their breakup. 

“I can say that during the pandemic, it was just not easy for us. It's just, iba 'yung way ko of facing the pandemic, dealing with the pandemic. Iba rin 'yung sa kaniya. And ako, masasabi ko na somehow, I was insensitive about how she felt about the pandemic. And I think 'yon, mali ko rin 'yon,” he said. 

“Siguro I'll leave it at that, again it will never justify what I did, it will never justify kung saan siya napunta,” Paolo said. “Ang mali ko diyan is we never really had a good conversation to talk about everything,” he added. 

Paolo admitted that his relationship with LJ was his "most poorly handled." 

“[Alam] ko nasaktan ako sa fact na ang laki ng impact ng mga nasaktan ko, especially that's her side 'di ba?” Paolo said.

“If only I could have, you know, fixed it better na hindi siguro naging ganu'n kalaki 'yung impact, kasi maraming nasaktan, hindi lang naman isang tao. So maraming nadamay, so para sa akin, that was my mistake.”

Paolo and LJ broke up in September 2021. They have a daughter named Summer. 

RELATEDLJ Reyes now engaged to non-showbiz boyfriend

LJ REYES

PAOLO CONTIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon announce 'Eat Bulaga!' departure from TAPE, to move to TV5 &mdash; source
play

Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon announce 'Eat Bulaga!' departure from TAPE, to move to TV5 — source

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Noontime variety show "Eat Bulaga!" main hosts Vic Sotto, his brother Tito Sotto, and Joey de Leon have announced that they...
Entertainment
fbtw
GMA surprised by 'Eat Bulaga' departure, says TAPE has block time deal until 2024

GMA surprised by 'Eat Bulaga' departure, says TAPE has block time deal until 2024

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 22 hours ago
GMA Network is also saddened by the “unexpected” departure of its noontime show for 28 years, “Eat Bulaga,”...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Di lahat nadadaan sa pera&rsquo;: Vic Sotto no plans of suing TAPE for P30-M debt, deducting taxes without paying his salary

‘Di lahat nadadaan sa pera’: Vic Sotto no plans of suing TAPE for P30-M debt, deducting taxes without paying his salary

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | May 6, 2023 - 11:09am
“Wala, hindi ako gan’un."
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg gives credit to Filipino team

Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg gives credit to Filipino team

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
Having been trained by a Filipino team, reigning Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg is already familiar with beauty pageants...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rodel Gonzalez shares journey from Side A member to Disney artist

Rodel Gonzalez shares journey from Side A member to Disney artist

By Boy Abunda | 14 hours ago
Side A band original member and Disney’s first and only officially licensed Filipino artist to paint Disney, Marvel,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270706
            [Title] => One OK Rock to return to Manila for 'Luxury Disease Asia Tour'
            [Summary] => Japanese band One OK Rock is set to bring its "Luxury Disease Asia Tour" in Manila on September 26 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.Â 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 13:31:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807004
            [AuthorName] => Kathleen A. Llemit
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/01/one-ok-rock-ig_2023-06-01_13-10-10_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270698
            [Title] => Michelle Dee explains why she came out after Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation
            [Summary] => Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee came out as bisexual earlier this week, and it took her some time after bagging her new title to ensure her vision was clear.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 13:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/19/ent1apic_2023-05-19_17-44-23403_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270697
            [Title] => 'Eat Bulaga' current, former hosts pay tribute to noontime show
            [Summary] => Current and former "Eat Bulaga" hosts paid tribute to the noontime show after Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto and Joey de Leon announced yesterday that they will be parting ways with Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE).
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 12:52:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805251
            [AuthorName] => Jan Milo Severo
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2020/03/09/eat_2020-03-09_22-30-18522_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270696
            [Title] => EXO's Chen, Baekhyun, Xiumin send notification letter to terminate their exclusive contracts
            [Summary] => The trio of Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin, also known as EXO-CBX, have reportedly sent a notification to their longtime management, SM Entertainment, to have their exclusive contracts terminated.Â 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 12:43:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807004
            [AuthorName] => Kathleen A. Llemit
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/01/exo-cbx-sm-entertainment_2023-06-01_12-03-41_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270699
            [Title] => Al Pacino soon to be a father again â€” at 83
            [Summary] => Al Pacino's partner, 29-year-old Noor Alfallah, is eight months pregnant, according to the showbiz and gossip news site TMZ.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 12:11:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1106780
            [AuthorName] => Agence France-Presse
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/01/0631403553946_2023-06-01_12-19-32871_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
One OK Rock to return to Manila for 'Luxury Disease Asia Tour'

One OK Rock to return to Manila for 'Luxury Disease Asia Tour'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 46 minutes ago
Japanese band One OK Rock is set to bring its "Luxury Disease Asia Tour" in Manila on September 26 at the Smart Araneta ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Dee explains why she came out after Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation

Michelle Dee explains why she came out after Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee came out as bisexual earlier this week, and it took her some time after bagging...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Eat Bulaga' current, former hosts pay tribute to noontime show

'Eat Bulaga' current, former hosts pay tribute to noontime show

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Current and former "Eat Bulaga" hosts paid tribute to the noontime show after Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto and Joey de Leon announced...
Entertainment
fbtw
EXO's Chen, Baekhyun, Xiumin send notification letter to terminate their exclusive contracts

EXO's Chen, Baekhyun, Xiumin send notification letter to terminate their exclusive contracts

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
The trio of Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin, also known as EXO-CBX, have reportedly sent a notification to their longtime management,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Al Pacino soon to be a father again &mdash; at 83

Al Pacino soon to be a father again — at 83

By Agence France-Presse | 2 hours ago
Al Pacino's partner, 29-year-old Noor Alfallah, is eight months pregnant, according to the showbiz and gossip news site ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with