Paolo Contis reacts to ex LJ Reyes' engagement, explains what went wrong in their relationship

In this November 25, 2018 file photo, Paolo Contis and LJ Reyes proudly display the card announcing the name of their first child during a baby shower hosted by Japanese brand Aprica. Summer Ayanna was born on January 4.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Paolo Contis reacted to the engagement of his former partner LJ Reyes.

In a report by Nelson Canlas in "24 Oras," Paolo said he's happy for LJ.

"Of course, I'm very happy for her. She deserves to be happy," he said.

Meanwhile, Paolo recalled his relationship with LJ in an interview on "Updated With Nelson Canlas."

He said that the pandemic played a role in their breakup.

“I can say that during the pandemic, it was just not easy for us. It's just, iba 'yung way ko of facing the pandemic, dealing with the pandemic. Iba rin 'yung sa kaniya. And ako, masasabi ko na somehow, I was insensitive about how she felt about the pandemic. And I think 'yon, mali ko rin 'yon,” he said.

“Siguro I'll leave it at that, again it will never justify what I did, it will never justify kung saan siya napunta,” Paolo said. “Ang mali ko diyan is we never really had a good conversation to talk about everything,” he added.

Paolo admitted that his relationship with LJ was his "most poorly handled."

“[Alam] ko nasaktan ako sa fact na ang laki ng impact ng mga nasaktan ko, especially that's her side 'di ba?” Paolo said.

“If only I could have, you know, fixed it better na hindi siguro naging ganu'n kalaki 'yung impact, kasi maraming nasaktan, hindi lang naman isang tao. So maraming nadamay, so para sa akin, that was my mistake.”

Paolo and LJ broke up in September 2021. They have a daughter named Summer.

