Alden Richards says no problem with Coco Martin, Daniel Padilla over love scenes with Julia Montes, Kathryn Bernardo

Scene from 'Hello, Love, Goodbye' (left) showing Alden with Kathryn; Alden with Julia for 'Five Break-Ups and a Romance'

MANILA, Philippines — Alden Richards admitted that he feels pressured to equal, if not to top, the success of his box office hit “Hello, Love, Goodbye” with Kathryn Bernardo.

In his interview with actor and talent manager Ogie Diaz uploaded on YouTube, Richards professed that co-producing his upcoming movie with Julia Montes, “Five Break-Ups and a Romance,” is tough given Star Cinema’s billion-peso success with “Hello, Love, Goodbye.”

Alden, however, said that he is confident with having Julia for their upcoming romance drama because he has seen how good Julia is in her past works and he believes in the material written and directed by Irene Emma Villamor, brainchild behind films like “Sid & Aya,” “Meet Me in St. Gallen,” "On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets” and “Ulan.”

According to Richards, he chooses to continue challenging himself with projects such as “Five Break-Ups and a Romance” instead on just rest on the laurels of “Hello, Love, Goodbye.”

“Kung hihintayin ko pa ‘yung mga susunod na ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye,’ Mama Ogs, papa’no naman ‘yung ibang opportunities na pwede ko pang gawin? Ayoko naman pong i-limit ‘yung sarili ko kasi actor po ako eh. Parang ‘yun po talaga ‘yung food for my soul, pag-arte,” Alden said.

“’Yung nilatag ‘yung storya, binasa ko s’ya, of course, we want a box office hit, but it’s really up to the people who will watch it… Pagod na po kasi ako mag-promo na pinaghirapan po namin ‘to… magugustuhan n’yo po ito… Maybe the people should really see the movie because they really want to see the movie.”

“(But) I can say, from experience, we have a good movie,” Alden assured fans.

The actor affirmed that there is a love scene in the movie with Julia.

“This is a very challenging project for Julia. This is out of her comfort zone. Nu’ng inamin n’ya po sa’min ni direk, we had a lot of private sessions together. Kaming tatlo, pinag-uusapan namin kung anong gagawin. Ako naman, pagdating sa ganyan, alalay lang ako parati lalo na kung may inhibitions or may reservations po ‘yung partner ko. So sabi ko lang, ‘Juls, ikaw ang magdala. Susunod lang ako’.”

The love scene, however, did not need a take two, he confirmed.

“Sinigurado po namin sa mga manonood na hindi po ito love scene for the sake na may love scene lang,” he said. “Hindi po malaswa.”

When asked if he will not have trouble with Julia’s real-life partner, Coco Martin, Alden said while saluting, “Supportive po si boss Coco natin.”

When Ogie reminded about Daniel Padilla allegedly having an issue with Alden’s pairing with Kathryn, Alden said: “Very supportive din naman si DJ nu’n. Wala naman din pong naging issue nu’n.”

RELATED: Fashion book for a cause with Alden Richards on cover starts pre-selling