^

Entertainment

Alden Richards says no problem with Coco Martin, Daniel Padilla over love scenes with Julia Montes, Kathryn Bernardo 

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
June 1, 2023 | 9:18am
Alden Richards says no problem with Coco Martin, Daniel Padilla over love scenes with Julia Montes, Kathryn BernardoÂ 
Scene from 'Hello, Love, Goodbye' (left) showing Alden with Kathryn; Alden with Julia for 'Five Break-Ups and a Romance'
Star Cinema / Released; GMA Pictures & Cornerstone Studios

MANILA, Philippines — Alden Richards admitted that he feels pressured to equal, if not to top, the success of his box office hit “Hello, Love, Goodbye” with Kathryn Bernardo.

In his interview with actor and talent manager Ogie Diaz uploaded on YouTube, Richards professed that co-producing his upcoming movie with Julia Montes, “Five Break-Ups and a Romance,” is tough given Star Cinema’s billion-peso success with “Hello, Love, Goodbye.”

Alden, however, said that he is confident with having Julia for their upcoming romance drama because he has seen how good Julia is in her past works and he believes in the material written and directed by Irene Emma Villamor, brainchild behind films like “Sid & Aya,” “Meet Me in St. Gallen,” "On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets” and “Ulan.”

According to Richards, he chooses to continue challenging himself with projects such as “Five Break-Ups and a Romance” instead on just rest on the laurels of “Hello, Love, Goodbye.”

“Kung hihintayin ko pa ‘yung mga susunod na ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye,’ Mama Ogs, papa’no naman ‘yung ibang opportunities na pwede ko pang gawin? Ayoko naman pong i-limit ‘yung sarili ko kasi actor po ako eh. Parang ‘yun po talaga ‘yung food for my soul, pag-arte,” Alden said.

“’Yung nilatag ‘yung storya, binasa ko s’ya, of course, we want a box office hit, but it’s really up to the people who will watch it… Pagod na po kasi ako mag-promo na pinaghirapan po namin ‘to… magugustuhan n’yo po ito… Maybe the people should really see the movie because they really want to see the movie.”

“(But) I can say, from experience, we have a good movie,” Alden assured fans.

The actor affirmed that there is a love scene in the movie with Julia.

“This is a very challenging project for Julia. This is out of her comfort zone. Nu’ng inamin n’ya po sa’min ni direk, we had a lot of private sessions together. Kaming tatlo, pinag-uusapan namin kung anong gagawin. Ako naman, pagdating sa ganyan, alalay lang ako parati lalo na kung may inhibitions or may reservations po ‘yung partner ko. So sabi ko lang, ‘Juls, ikaw ang magdala. Susunod lang ako’.”

The love scene, however, did not need a take two, he confirmed.

“Sinigurado po namin sa mga manonood na hindi po ito love scene for the sake na may love scene lang,” he said. “Hindi po malaswa.”

When asked if he will not have trouble with Julia’s real-life partner, Coco Martin, Alden said while saluting, “Supportive po si boss Coco natin.” 

When Ogie reminded about Daniel Padilla allegedly having an issue with Alden’s pairing with Kathryn, Alden said: “Very supportive din naman si DJ nu’n. Wala naman din pong naging issue nu’n.”

RELATED: Fashion book for a cause with Alden Richards on cover starts pre-selling

ALDEN RICHARDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon announce 'Eat Bulaga!' departure from TAPE, to move to TV5 &mdash; source
play

Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon announce 'Eat Bulaga!' departure from TAPE, to move to TV5 — source

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Noontime variety show "Eat Bulaga!" main hosts Vic Sotto, his brother Tito Sotto, and Joey de Leon have announced that they...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Hiwalay na sina Enrique Gil at Liza Soberano&rsquo; &ndash; Ogie Diaz

‘Hiwalay na sina Enrique Gil at Liza Soberano’ – Ogie Diaz

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 23 hours ago
Celebrity couple Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil have reportedly parted ways, Liza’s former manager Ogie Diaz said on...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Di lahat nadadaan sa pera&rsquo;: Vic Sotto no plans of suing TAPE for P30-M debt, deducting taxes without paying his salary

‘Di lahat nadadaan sa pera’: Vic Sotto no plans of suing TAPE for P30-M debt, deducting taxes without paying his salary

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | May 6, 2023 - 11:09am
“Wala, hindi ako gan’un."
Entertainment
fbtw
'Tanong niyo na lang kay Paolo': Chavit Singson laughs off past romantic rumors with Yen Santos

'Tanong niyo na lang kay Paolo': Chavit Singson laughs off past romantic rumors with Yen Santos

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis "Chavit" Singson just laughed off the past romance rumors between him and actress Yen Sa...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards clarifies gender identity issue, still waiting for &lsquo;the one&rsquo; at 31

Alden Richards clarifies gender identity issue, still waiting for ‘the one’ at 31

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 22 hours ago
With his success as an actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Alden Richards seems to be missing something – love life,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270482
            [Title] => Beyoncé pays tribute to Tina Turner during 'Renaissance' tour
            [Summary] => Award-winning singer Beyoncé paid tribute to her musical idol, the late Tina Turner, with a special performance of "River Deep – Mountain High" during her ongoing "Renaissance" world tour.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 09:40:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/02/06/beyonce_2023-02-06_11-15-41471_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270486
            [Title] => Martin Scorsese meets Pope Francis, to make another Jesus movie – reports
            [Summary] => Acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese privately met with Pope Francis and according to reports, will be making a new movie about Jesus Christ.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 09:31:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/31/martin-scorsese-pope-francis_2023-05-31_19-53-28190_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270478
            [Title] => 'Binangko ko agad': Alden Richards recalls first huge earnings, humble beginnings
            [Summary] => Host-actor Alden Richards did not always have it easy, and such a past has taught him to be more prepared for what may happen in the future.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 09:19:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/01/21/alden-richards_2022-01-21_15-19-47360_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270675
            [Title] => Rodel Gonzalez shares journey from Side A member to Disney artist
            [Summary] => Side A band original member and Disney’s first and only officially licensed Filipino artist to paint Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars artworks Rodel Gonzalez wishes to see more Filipinos being recognized in international platforms. Filipinos, he said, have the talent we can show and boast to the world.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 134006
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804782
            [AuthorName] => Boy Abunda
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/01/ent1-1_2023-06-01_00-27-28504_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270671
            [Title] => Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg gives credit to Filipino team
            [Summary] => Having been trained by a Filipino team, reigning Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg is already familiar with beauty pageants in the country and has even learned some Tagalog words.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1222527
            [AuthorName] => Charmie Joy Pagulong
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/01/ent2-1_2023-06-01_00-23-34365_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Beyonc&eacute; pays tribute to Tina Turner during 'Renaissance' tour

Beyoncé pays tribute to Tina Turner during 'Renaissance' tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 minutes ago
Award-winning singer Beyoncé paid tribute to her musical idol, the late Tina Turner, with a special performance...
Entertainment
fbtw
Martin Scorsese meets Pope Francis, to make another Jesus movie &ndash; reports

Martin Scorsese meets Pope Francis, to make another Jesus movie – reports

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 minutes ago
Acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese privately met with Pope Francis and according to reports, will be making a new movie about...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Binangko ko agad': Alden Richards recalls first huge earnings, humble beginnings

'Binangko ko agad': Alden Richards recalls first huge earnings, humble beginnings

By Kristofer Purnell | 24 minutes ago
Host-actor Alden Richards did not always have it easy, and such a past has taught him to be more prepared for what may happen...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rodel Gonzalez shares journey from Side A member to Disney artist

Rodel Gonzalez shares journey from Side A member to Disney artist

By Boy Abunda | 9 hours ago
Side A band original member and Disney’s first and only officially licensed Filipino artist to paint Disney, Marvel,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg gives credit to Filipino team

Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg gives credit to Filipino team

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 9 hours ago
Having been trained by a Filipino team, reigning Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg is already familiar with beauty pageants...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with