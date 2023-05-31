GMA surprised by 'Eat Bulaga' departure, says TAPE has block time deal until 2024

MANILA, Philippines — GMA Network is also saddened by the “unexpected” departure of its noontime show for 28 years, “Eat Bulaga,” from its producer, Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) Inc.

In a statement released today, GMA said: “We are saddened by today’s unexpected turn of events with regard to ‘Eat Bulaga’.”

In the same statement, GMA stressed that it still has an ongoing block time agreement with TAPE, which said that “Eat Bulaga” was supposed to air on GMA at least until 2024.

“GMA has been the home of ‘Eat Bulaga’ for many years and we still have a block time agreement with TAPE until the end of 2024 for the noontime slot.”

GMA, however, did not address the rumored transfer of “Eat Bulaga” to another network, particularly TV5, hoping that “Eat Bulaga” and TAPE could still iron things out.

“Together with all the Filipino fans, we pray for a swift resolution of their issues. Maraming salamat sa patuloy na suporta, mga Kapuso.”

It can be recalled that in live Facebook videos that went viral today, “Eat Bulaga” founders and main hosts Tito and Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon announced their departure from TAPE and sent out their gratitude to GMA, the show’s home for 28 years, said Joey.

