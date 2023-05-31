^

GMA surprised by 'Eat Bulaga' departure, says TAPE has block time deal until 2024

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
May 31, 2023 | 4:09pm
‘Eat Bulaga’ Dabarkads
'Eat Bulaga' / Released

MANILA, Philippines — GMA Network is also saddened by the “unexpected” departure of its noontime show for 28 years, “Eat Bulaga,” from its producer, Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) Inc.

In a statement released today, GMA said: “We are saddened by today’s unexpected turn of events with regard to ‘Eat Bulaga’.”

In the same statement, GMA stressed that it still has an ongoing block time agreement with TAPE, which said that “Eat Bulaga” was supposed to air on GMA at least until 2024.

“GMA has been the home of ‘Eat Bulaga’ for many years and we still have a block time agreement with TAPE until the end of 2024 for the noontime slot.”

GMA, however, did not address the rumored transfer of “Eat Bulaga” to another network, particularly TV5, hoping that “Eat Bulaga” and TAPE could still iron things out.

“Together with all the Filipino fans, we pray for a swift resolution of their issues. Maraming salamat sa patuloy na suporta, mga Kapuso.”

It can be recalled that in live Facebook videos that went viral today, “Eat Bulaga” founders and main hosts Tito and Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon announced their departure from TAPE and sent out their gratitude to GMA, the show’s home for 28 years, said Joey.

RELATED: Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon announce 'Eat Bulaga!' departure from TAPE, to move to TV5 — source

Restaurants, real estate: Alden Richards shares how he grows money amid showbiz uncertainty

Restaurants, real estate: Alden Richards shares how he grows money amid showbiz uncertainty

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Actor Alden Richards has a lot of things on his plate, and not just in a literal sense when it comes to food especially as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Spa, 'unli' food, free gadgets: Netflix unveils Philippine office with 'work from paradise' features
Exclusive

Spa, 'unli' food, free gadgets: Netflix unveils Philippine office with 'work from paradise' features

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Philstar.com was invited by Netflix Philippines for lunch at their office based in Makati, and we got a quick tour at...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards clarifies gender identity issue, still waiting for &lsquo;the one&rsquo; at 31

Alden Richards clarifies gender identity issue, still waiting for ‘the one’ at 31

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 hours ago
With his success as an actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Alden Richards seems to be missing something – love life,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah Geronimo, Bamboo holding joint concert in July

Sarah Geronimo, Bamboo holding joint concert in July

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Acclaimed singers and former "The Voice of the Philippines" coaches Sarah Geronimo and Bamboo Mañalac will join...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Best decision we ever made': Jeremy Jauncey on marrying Pia Wurtzbach

'Best decision we ever made': Jeremy Jauncey on marrying Pia Wurtzbach

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
Businessman Jeremy Jauncey and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach have only been married for a couple months but the former...
Entertainment
fbtw
