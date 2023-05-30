^

LJ Reyes now engaged to non-showbiz boyfriend

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 30, 2023 | 10:01am
LJ Reyes now engaged to non-showbiz boyfriend
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress LJ Reyes is now engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend Philip Evangelista. 

In her Instagram account, LJ posted photos of Philip's proposal. 

“'For I know the plans I have for you,' says the Lord," LJ wrote in the caption. 

“'They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope,'" she added, quoting the passage from Jeremiah.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

LJ, together with her son Aki and daughter Summer, has been living in New York since September 2021 after her separation from actor Paolo Contis. 

Paolo is now in a relationship with actress Yen Santos. 

RELATED: In new Boy Abunda interview, LJ Reyes admits Paolo Contis hard to forgive

