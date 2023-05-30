Bb. Pilipinas Intertnational 2023 Angelica Lopez dedicates win to late mom

MANILA, Philippines — Newly-crowned Bb. Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez from Palawan dedicated her win to her mother who passed on five years ago. It was also her mom’s birthday during the coronation night held Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“I really dedicate this victory to her,” she told the press backstage after the finals night.

It was her mother who taught her the value of hard work at a young age. “For those who don’t know, I grew up in a low social-economic status household. And at the age of 14, I already learned how to work really, really hard, as a dishwasher (and) as a waitress. I used to come with my mother to her workplace. And my mother always taught me that it’s really important to earn money (and) save money,” she recalled.

According to Angelica, it was her mother’s means to teach her how to be the “independent woman that I am today.”

Bb. Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez of Palawan is a college student taking up Psychology.

“And that’s one thing that I want to pass on to the next generation as well because that’s really important nowadays,” she added.

The 22-year-old beauty queen is also a singer. She gave a glimpse of her skills during the post-interview where she sang a few bars of Adele’s Chasing Pavements.

Angelica admitted that she didn’t expect that she would win the Bb. Pilipinas International title. “Because everyone was telling me that I’m fit for Miss Globe,” she explained.

“But I think this is something that everyone should remember because I think this is the second time that the Bb. Pilipinas chose a morena Filipina queen for Miss International. So, I’m very, very grateful to be having this title right now. So thank you so much guys for the support and love.”

Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2023 Anna Valencia Lakrini is a nutritional scientist representing Bataan.

When asked about her “shocked” reaction during the announcement of winners, she said, “Maybe because I was overloaded with the opinions of other people. You know, the hot picks everyone is telling me that I’m fit for Miss Globe and then I really put in my heart and I went to the church po last time. I prayed to God. I even wrote a small letter dun po sa bouquet that I offered in church.

“I wrote there that I will be the next Miss Globe 2023. But you know, sobrang na-shock ako kasi God really helped me to get this far. And He can really make miracles. It’s really an answered prayer for me. So, I’m very much grateful po talaga.”

Angelica plans to continue her studies and finish her degree in Psychology while training for the international competition. She is now on her second year in college.

“Medyo na-late ako nung senior high school, K to 12. But you know, that’s life. But I still really want to do my best to finish my degree and to be an advocate for those who are experiencing depression and any form of anxiety. It’s one of my advocacies as well — mental health.”

Angelica is being crowned by reigning Miss International Jasmin Selberg and Bb. Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo.

Bb. 24 Anna Valencia Lakrini was crowned Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2023. Bb. 33 Katrina Anne Johnson was named first runner-up and Bb. 16 Atasha Reign Parani as second runner-up. Anna also won Best in Swimsuit and Jag Denim Queen.

A second-timer to the pageant, Anna said it’s a “dream come true” for her.

When asked if she would have wanted the other title, she shared, “No. I’m really happy with what God has given me. I was actually really praying for whatever God has in mind, whatever He will give me and He gave me the Miss Globe.”

Katrina, on the other hand, was “elated” to have placed first runner-up. She told The STAR, “I had never ever considered myself as part of the Top 4. So the fact that I am here, it’s full circle. It’s a dream that my mom passed on to me. My mom passed so I know she’s looking down with a very big smile on her face. I’m happy that I get to share this with everyone and to my mom as well.”

Kapamilya artist and former Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) housemate Atasha, on the other hand, shared, “Kuya (of PBB), I made it! I just really want to thank my (Camp) Star Hunt family for also bringing me to this industry although I’m really known for being in the acting industry. But this pageant industry is much, much more different and I feel like it’s still coinciding but I really had so much fun.”

Jasmin joins the coronation night's hosting trio of former Binibinis — MJ Lastimosa, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Nicole Cordoves.

Other special awardees were Bb. 29 Trisha Martinez who won Best in Evening Gown, Bb. Ever Bilena and Bb. Philippine Airlines, while Bb. 36 Mary Chiles Balana was awarded Miss Friendship, Bb. 19 Julia Mae Mendoza as Face of Binibini, Bb. 40 Candy Marilyn Völlinger for Best in Talent and Bb. 14 Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano for Best in National Costume.

It was also a star-studded night as famous personalities sat on the panel of judges, including Hidilyn Diaz, William Vincent Marcos, Jasmin Selberg, Peter Zwiener, Honey Lacuna, Piolo Pascual, Small Laude, Anton San Diego, Dolly De Leon, and SB19’s Josh Cullen.

The trio of Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves and MJ Lastimosa served as the hosts.

Vice Ganda, Darren Espanto and Alamat also performed during the coronation night.

Meanwhile, before the announcement of winners, behind the scenes, Nicole commented, “Kasama po namin si Mr. Jun Torres from SGV & Co. Matinding deliberation po ‘to at gagawin natin ng tama at walang mintis. We are gonna break the curse that’s been going around in pageantry.”