Vehnee Saturno wants to see more Pinoy artists on the concert stage

For prolific music composer Vehnee Saturno, there is a greater chance for more Filipino artists to showcase their vocal talent if only there is an effort to minimize the number of foreign acts landing on our shores for live entertainment.

In case you haven’t noticed, bookings for shows this year have picked up a ton, especially with international singers coming in for concerts.

“As a composer, of course, I prefer to see many of our local artists perform on the concert stage because in other countries, their local artists dominate the music scene. Well, I have nothing against international singers coming into the country but if we could only lessen (foreign acts) the better, so we can get to highlight more the artistry of Filipino talents,” Vehnee said in our virtual “kamustahan.”

As a member of FILSCAP (Filipino Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers), Vehnee is well-aware of the situation of Filipino songwriters, especially when it comes to performance royalties because the organization does not only support the songwriting journey of its members but also collects and distributes royalties.

“FILSCAP is responsible for monitoring the proper usage of music of Filipino songwriters and it is also in-charge of ensuring that the members get their performance royalties. Pero ang malungkot are the performance royalties that FILSCAP is collecting is only 30 percent for local (composers). Why? It’s because TV and radio stations are playing foreign music more often than OPM (Original Pilipino Music).

“Based on the FILSCAP report on performance royalties, it’s 70/30 — 70 percent goes to foreign music and only 30 percent to OPM. The same (percentage) goes for shows.

“That’s really disheartening. Paano ang mga composers na Pinoy? If you go to Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia and other parts of the world, they embrace their music that’s why most of the songs they play are their local music and performed by their artists,” he observed.

The seasoned songwriter wishes for a law that mandates all TV networks and radio stations (both AM and FM) to use or play majority of Pinoy songs.

Vehnee became famous after he wrote Be My Lady, the same song that catapulted Concert King Martin Nievera to stardom. Not many people know that the late legendary balladeer Matt Monro delivered a rich rendition of the said classic ditty in the ‘80s.

Other songs Vehnee composed became top career-making hits to such music artists as Jessa Zaragoza with Bakit Pa?; Louie Heredia, Nag-iisang Ikaw; Jaya, Dahil Tanging Ikaw; Donna Cruz, Only Me and You; Randy Santiago, Para Sa ‘Yo; Rachel Alejandro, Mr. Kupido; Sarah Geronimo, Forever’s Not Enough; Ariel Rivera, Sana Kahit Minsan; Simple Lang and Sa Aking Puso; Rodel Naval, Muli; and many more.

Aside from being a notable tunesmith, Vehnee is equally active as a record producer, working with big-name stars and new talents. Having been around the music industry for 43 years now, Vehnee continues to create heart-rending songs and help discover Filipinos who have exceptional vocal talent.

In fact, he is encouraging all talented kids (four to 12 years old) and teens (13 to 19 years old) to join in One Gaia Foundation’s Singing Soul Contest 2023. The foundation will hold a three-day audition, from June 6 to 8, at The New Musicbox located at Timog Ave. cor. Quezon Ave., Quezon City.

“This is open to all teens and kids who have star quality and excellent voice quality — Filipino or half-Filipino — whether they are from the province or Metro Manila because the objective of One Gaia Foundation is to help these talented kids realize their dream of becoming a singing star.

“I also believe there are still many talented Pinoys waiting to be discovered. Some of them are from the provinces and they have no means to showcase their talent while others cannot afford to come to auditions due to financial reasons.”

Those who want to join but are currently in the province, Vehnee said they have regional partners where they can submit their audition videos. Singing aspirants who will go to physical auditions, on the other hand, are required to bring a copy of their birth certificate and backing track or minus one edited to two minutes in a USB. They can also bring their own guitar. Registration at the venue will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and actual auditions will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Vehnee, together with Leslie Loh, founder of One Gaia Foundation, and UK-based Jamaican partner Ferdi Morris, will choose six teens and six kids who will compete in the Grand Finals on Aug. 18. Grand winners — one teen and one kid — will receive a cash prize of P300,000 each, a trophy, recording and management contracts. They will also get to participate in the music festival in Brazil. Second placers will get P150,000 each and third placers, P50,000 each.

“What’s good, the remaining finalists in the Top 12, will become part of a group that we are going to form because as I’ve said, the objective of the foundation is to help them realize their dream. Since nakapasok sila sa Top 12, all of them definitely have excellent vocal talent and they will also undergo training not only in singing but also in dancing and acting. Hopefully, they all succeed,” Vehnee said.

Before he entered the music industry, Vehnee first trained in the Philippine Air Force when he was 17 “but I didn’t pursue it kasi hindi ko makita na magiging sundalo ako.”

He then went to Manila and worked as a Xerox machine operator, meter reader and collector. “Pakiramdam ko pa rin walang mangyayari sa buhay ko at kailangan may gawin ako. Dahil may talent naman ako sa songwriting noong high school pa, binalik ko ‘yun and I concentrated on songwriting.”

His first composition was Ikaw at Ako which was recorded in 1980. After a year, he wrote Rafael Centenera’s song Ikaw Ang Dahilan.

“I was 25 years old when I started in the industry. Marami pa kong nasulat before Be My Lady became a hit and the rest is history,” Vehnee enthused.

Get to know more about the certified hitmaker in our exclusive conversation. Below are excerpts.

What does music mean to you?

“Buhay at kaluluwa ko ang musika. If I were to be born again, I would choose again to be a songwriter.”

Who is your favorite artist?

“I believe many of us love David Foster. He’s the idol of musicians, arrangers and composers.”

What are you when you’re alone?

“Laging bumabalik sa akin ‘yung panahon na nag-uumpisa pa lang ako — bata, mahirap, walang pera (laughs). That’s why, I’m very thankful for the blessings that I have been receiving. I’m the eldest in the brood of 10 so imagine how we struggled before. Life was hard kaya lumuwas ako from Cabuyao, Laguna to work in Manila in order to help my parents.”

What is it like to be you?

“Well, perhaps those who wish to also get to where I am now or ‘yung mga gusto na maging katulad ko, maging humble ka lang. ‘Yung blessings binibigay ni Lord ‘yan pag alam N’ya na dapat ibigay. In my 43 years, wala akong tinapakan maski sinong tao. I respect everyone. I work with people as a professional. Whatever blessing that will be given to you, always keep your feet planted on the ground because in the end, lahat tayo iisa lang ang pupuntahan.”

What means to you the most?

“’Yung blessings pa rin na binigay sa akin ni Lord. Siguro ako kumbaga sa milyong tao, ako ang isa sa nasabugan ni Lord ng talent na ganun. And through that blessing, I am able to share at kung kailangan tumulong, tutulong tayo.”

What is your family like?

“Simple lang rin. I appreciate every blessing that is given to me. I am not dreaming of a luxurious life. Galing ako sa hirap pero simple lang kami bilang pamilya. Of course, sanay naman tayo ng walang pera pero sasabihin ko ng tapat na mahirap talaga ang walang pera. Alam ko yung ganung sitwasyon.”

What are you like as a husband?

“I am a loving and loyal husband. Of course, you know women constantly change their minds and sometimes because of that, arguments happen. In my case, I try not to argue with my wife (singer and vocal coach Ladine Roxas) kasi kung makipag-debate ka pa, hindi ka naman mananalo kaya huwag ka na lang kumibo (laughs). We’ve been together for 23 years now.”

What do you want right now?

“With so many blessings the Lord has been giving me, I want to give back by helping other artists to make a mark and to discover more talented individuals as well.”

What do you think about life?

“Life is too short and you never know when your last day will be. So, always be kind to others. Also, don’t forget to give thanks to the Lord for the blessings you’ve received. And No. 1 for me is to never, never step on someone.”

What is your love language?

“I’m not showy but in some occasions, I surprise my ‘kumander’ with gifts. S’yempre paminsan-minsan, alam mo naman ang gusto ng mga babae — bag, sapatos o damit.”

What’s the best thing about you?

“I can say I am humble and I help other people as long as I can. Hindi ako madamot, tutulong ako hangga’t kaya ko.”