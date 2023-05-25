Court junks Debbie Garcia's complaints against Barbie Imperial â€” Ogie Diaz

^

Court junks Debbie Garcia's complaints against Barbie Imperial — Ogie Diaz

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 25, 2023 | 7:55pm
Debbie Garcia and Barbie Imperial
Debbie Garcia, Barbie Imperial via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian and talent manager Ogie Diaz revealed that actress Debbie Garcia's complaints against fellow actress Barbie Imperial have been junked by a court due to "insufficiency of evidence."

Ogie revealed the news in the May 24 video of his YouTube channel Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update, accompanied by co-hosts Mama Loi and Dyosa Pockoh.

He began the segment on the two actresses by recalling their physical altercation last October in a Quezon City bar that resulted in Debbie filing three cases — grave oral defamation, grave slander by deed, and slight physical injury — against Barbie a month later.

The two actresses were not allowed to discuss the issue once the cases were filed in court for deliberation, however, Ogie said that all the cases were dismissed last May 9.

Ogie showed a portion of the court's filing, which said there was no clear evidence in CCTV footage of any remarks that constitute either of the first two charges.

The filing also noted that there was no visual recording of Barbie grabbing and pulling Debbie's hair, kicking Debbie's leg and scratching the latter's chest, neck and arm. Images of Debbie with scratches on her arm and chest surfaced at the time.

As a result, all the charges against Barbie were dismissed due to insufficiency of evidence.

Ogie said Barbie's camp could file countercharges toward Debbie, but according to a source, Barbie will not go through with it. The actress just wanted people to know she was telling the truth. 

"Ang importante raw ay nakuha nila ang hustisya na sila 'yung nagsasabi ng totoo at nagsisinungaling si Debbie," said Ogie, though noted Debbie's camp could file for motions of reconsideration. — Video from  Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update YouTube channel

RELATED: Viva supports Debbie Garcia vs Barbie Imperial

BARBIE IMPERIAL

DEBBIE GARCIA

OGIE DIAZ
