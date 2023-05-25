^

Jolina Magdangal leads search for new kid influencers with beautiful hair

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
May 25, 2023 | 9:17am
Jolina Magdangal leads search for new kid influencers with beautiful hair
Johnson's Baby brand ambassador Jolina Magdangal-Escueta and Vika.
MANILA, Philippines — The search is on for kid influencers with soft, smooth, and shiny hair. 

It’s called Johnsons Bida Best Squad Search, and the brand, Johnson’s Baby, is on the lookout for the next big kid influencer squad who can showcase how they are fun, energetic and active because they use Johnson’s Shampoo.

Led by the iconic hair idol of the ‘90s and now celebrity mom Jolina Magdangal-Escueta, the search was launched in a very Milennial way — via an animated and fun TikTok challenge that allowed moms and their kids to showcase their dance moves while flaunting their healthy and shiny hair.

“I’ve been in the industry for a long time, and people remember me for my fun and unique hairstyles. I was only able to do all those through the years because I took great care of my hair from the beginning. This is something that I want my kids and fellow momshies to know, which is why I use Johnson’s Shampoo on my kids. Their favorite is the Shiny Drops variant because it make their hair feel extra cared for,” said Jolina.

For the search, moms and kids would have to go through different online challenges that allow them to show their creativity, energy and, of course, their kids’ soft, smooth, and shiny hair. First of all, there’s the TikTok challenge that encourages moms and their kids to dance to Johnson’s Shampoo’s newest jingle, as performed by Magdangal-Escueta. Moms and their kids can get to try the animated branded filter as their background, as they dance to the beat of the newest jingle. It’s a fun way of teaching mothers the importance of using age-appropriate shampoos for their kids to achieve soft, smooth, and shiny hair.

Apart from the TikTok challenge, the brand shall be hosting more online games on different social media platforms in line with the search. These online games will ultimately help the brand identify the Top 4 kid influencers among the contenders. For more information, visit FB JohnsonsBabyPhilippines or IG @johnsonsbabyph.

The winners of the search are set to receive a one-year contract with the brand (inclusive of "Magandang Buhay" guesting and vlog guesting with Jolina), a one-year supply of Johnson's Shampoo’s product range, P25,000 in cash, and the privilege of being the newest additions to the growing Johnson’s Baby family. The winners will be the main faces and advocates for Johnson’s Shampoo and its aim of raising awareness on age-appropriate haircare for kids. This is important because kids’ hair is more delicate than adult hair.

According to research conducted by Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health Philippines, kids’ hair is two times thinner than adult hair. This is why it is harmful for kids to use adult shampoo. The strong chemicals present in adult shampoo have a tendency to wreak havoc on kids’ hair. It has thus become the mission of the brand to ensure that kids get the strong, healthy hair that they deserve through proper haircare products. 

