Michelle Yeoh, Brie Larson party in Cannes at 2 am in viral video

MANILA, Philippines — Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Brie Larson met for the first time at the Cannes Film Festival and ended up partying together until nearly 2 a.m.

Michelle was in Cannes as the recipient of the Kering’s Women In Motion Award for 2023 while Brie is on this year's panel of judges headed by two-time Palme d'Or winner Ruben Östlund, most recently last year for "Triangle of Sadness" starring Dolly de Leon.

A now-viral video by Variety magazine captured Michelle and Brie at the after-party, facing each other as they stood on their chairs, a candle-lit table between them, dancing to a saxophone player who was performing beside them.

Cannes chief Thierry Frémaux later joined the two actresses, minutes after he was another Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio.

Michelle Yeoh and Brie Larson dance at the Kering Women in Motion Dinner. https://t.co/QZr6QE6gl2 pic.twitter.com/D1EilZqMf0 — Variety (@Variety) May 21, 2023

Leonardo missed the fun moment between Michelle and Brie as he left before 1 a.m., greeting and hugging Oscar-nominated actress Salma Hayek Pinault who was smoking in a back balcony as he did.

Michelle and Brie later reposted on their respective Instagram accounts the viral video, each saying they had so much fun dancing with one other.

Brie won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2016 for her performance in "Room" while Michelle is the category's most recent and first Asian recipient having wowed audiences in "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

Both actresses strangely enough are in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Brie is Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel while Michelle has done two roles, the Ravager Aleta Ogord and Ying Nan from "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" — but none of these characters have interacted, yet.

