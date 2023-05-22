^

Entertainment

Bb. Pilipinas 2023 candidate addresses criticisms on Sto. Nino-inspired nat’l costume

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
May 22, 2023 | 12:00am
Bb. Pilipinas 2023 candidate addresses criticisms on Sto. Nino-inspired natâ€™l costume
Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidate from Cebu Province Joy Dacoron wears a Festival Queen-themed ensemble during the national costume show on Thursday night at the New Frontier Theater. She previously drew mixed reactions online for her former Sto. Niño-inspired costume for the pageant.
Photos from Bb. Pilipinas social media pages

After receiving mixed reactions online for her Santo Niño de Cebu-inspired national costume, Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidate from Cebu Province Joy Dacoron opted for a festival queen-themed ensemble during the pageant show on Thursday night at the New Frontier Theater.

She also apologized over the issue and said that she took full responsibility for her actions.

Joy, a professional volleyball player, recounted to The STAR on the sidelines of the Bb. Pilipinas press presentation and preliminaries, that an hour after her photo wearing a Sto. Nino-inspired costume was posted online, she was told by her team during the rehearsals that it went viral.

“I asked them, ‘Why?’ And then there were also a lot of positive comments but along the way, nag-spread yung mga negativity,” she said.

The Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) already took down the post from their social media pages, but not before it was circulated by netizens and picked up by online news outlets.

She, nevertheless, thanked the BPCI for halting the “spread of negativity.” “The BPCI is a great organization, (they) spread empowerment (and) there is no (bad) intention in the first place. It was approved and nagawan naman namin ang costume,” stated Joy.

She urged everyone to “not focus on negativity and bashing.” Instead, “let’s all spread kindness,” she said. “I am here (in the pageant) to spread empowerment of women here in the Philippines. I want to be the voice and be an inspiration (to everyone). (I want to) give hope to the youth and to everyone here in the Philippines.”

The costume was “approved in the first place,” she reiterated, though she didn’t specify as to whose approval she sought out. “But I will take all the action kaya nag-sorry lang din ako kasi siguro sometimes when we are overwhelmed hindi na natin naisip yung feelings ng iba. And first of all, it was never my intention to create a commotion or hatred in social media.”

“In Bisaya language, yawa-yawa sa ato ang Senior Sto. Nino, wala man jud (It was never about dishonoring our Sto. Niño). So I wish that let’s not dwell on it anymore. Instead, let’s bring our faith to different people and touch a lot of souls. Because how can you live your life to the fullest of grace, kung ikaw mismo sa sarili mo is spreading negativity.”

What happened was a “lesson or takeaway” for Joy and the others. “Let’s all be responsible in actions that we are taking… We can be creative in all our culture designs… Basta let’s all be wise sa pagpipili. That’s about it.”

“I know Filipino designers are very creative. In the first place, again, it was approved and walang may kasalanan kundi ako because I am the candidate. I’m so sorry. Hindi kasalanan ng BPCI, ni (Cebu) bishop na inaprubahan ako.”

For her part, she just “wants to bring (show) my faith on the national stage.” “It’s my personal choice and I have my (own) story,” she concluded.

The Archdiocese of Cebu earlier described the Cebu province representative’s use of the Sto. Nino vestment as “inappropriate but not sacrilegious,” according The Freeman, this paper’s Cebu-based sister publication.

Fr. Japhet Geonzon, vice chairman of the Commission on Worship of the Archdiocese of Cebu, stated it was inappropriate because a “religious vestment is not intended for pageantry and for anything” outside of its context.

However, it could not also be considered sacrilege because the costume was only a “depiction” and that “she was not exactly wearing the vestment that is blessed.”

But if she wore clothing from religious images or icons and used it in pageantry or any non-religious activity, that would be considered as sacrilege, said Geonzon.

He also told The Freeman that Joy and her team might have the “purest intentions” but these were “mishandled,” adding that there is a “proper place and time” for the Sto.  Niño vestment and that is for “religious purposes. He further noted that a candidate can present the uniqueness of the island-province besides using the Sto. Niño vestment.

Cebu is known for its devotion to the Sto. Niño or the Holy Child Jesus, which is ultimately depicted and celebrated during the Sinulog Festival every January.

BINIBINING PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ruru, Yassi relive days of Video City, VHS tapes in film

Ruru, Yassi relive days of Video City, VHS tapes in film

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
In this age of video streaming, Viva Films and GMA Pictures collaborated to produce a film, starring Yassi Pressman and Ruru...
Entertainment
fbtw
Wilbert Ross bids farewell to sexy roles

Wilbert Ross bids farewell to sexy roles

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
VivaMax actor Wilbert Ross revealed that he will stop doing sexy movies on the streaming platform. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Bring out the popcorn: GMA, ABS-CBN writers on Twitter war over 'Voltes V Legacy,' network wars

Bring out the popcorn: GMA, ABS-CBN writers on Twitter war over 'Voltes V Legacy,' network wars

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
TV writers Jerry Gracio and Suzette Doctolero exchanged tweets on TV ratings and network wars.
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo, Jodi Sta. Maria, Marian Rivera vie for Asia&rsquo;s Iconic Actress of the Year

Bea Alonzo, Jodi Sta. Maria, Marian Rivera vie for Asia’s Iconic Actress of the Year

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrities Bea Alonzo, Jodi Sta. Maria and Marian Rivera will battle it out for Iconic Actress this year at the Asia's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Management agencies react as Jennie and V&rsquo;s &lsquo;date&rsquo; breaks the internet

Management agencies react as Jennie and V’s ‘date’ breaks the internet

By Lyka Nicart | 1 day ago
Blackpink’s Jennie and BTS’ V broke the internet after they were spotted having a “date night” in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Portman, Moore explore darker side of female sexuality in Cannes

Portman, Moore explore darker side of female sexuality in Cannes

1 hour ago
A darker side of female sexuality was on display in Cannes on Saturday in a film portraying a woman who seduced a schoolboy...
Entertainment
fbtw
Delicious food, showbiz gossip, coronation observations at Helen Sotto's birthday

Delicious food, showbiz gossip, coronation observations at Helen Sotto's birthday

By Pat-P Daza | 1 hour ago
It was May 13, the night before Mother’s Day, when Helen Gamboa-Sotto celebrated her birthday at M Dining Restaurant...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bb. Pilipinas 2023 candidate addresses criticisms on Sto. Nino-inspired nat&rsquo;l costume

Bb. Pilipinas 2023 candidate addresses criticisms on Sto. Nino-inspired nat’l costume

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 hour ago
After receiving mixed reactions online for her Santo Niño de Cebu-inspired national costume, Binibining Pilipinas 2023...
Entertainment
fbtw

Power coops told to comply with COA recommendations recommendations

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The National Electrification Administration has enjoined electric cooperatives nationwide to strictly adhere to the recommendations of the Commission on Audit on the implementation of sitio electrification program...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ely Buendia, Gary V., Parokya ni Edgar team up in 'Roar as One' concert

Ely Buendia, Gary V., Parokya ni Edgar team up in 'Roar as One' concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Original Pilipino Music icons Gary Valenciano, Ely Buendia and Parokya ni Edgar teamed up for “Roar as One” concert...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with