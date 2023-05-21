Ruru, Yassi relive days of Video City, VHS tapes in film

MANILA, Philippines — In this age of video streaming, Viva Films and GMA Pictures collaborated to produce a film, starring Yassi Pressman and Ruru Madrid, that will bring viewers back to the Video City and VHS tapes days.

Directed by Raynier Brizuela (Mang Jose and TV series Puto), the forthcoming Video City (Be kind, please rewind) is a nostalgic romantic comedy that pays homage to the ‘90s video rental store. It tells the story of Han (Ruru), a film student who time travels back to the ‘90s where he meets Ningning (Yassi), the woman who will change his life. Will there ever be a chance for a budding romance when they are different worlds apart?

In a recent media conference, Yassi, 28, Ruru, 25 and direk Raynier looked back on how Video City had played a part in their childhood and how the technological revolution had changed their viewing habits.

“Nandun po kami sa age ni Ruru kung saan naabutan pa po namin yung panahon (na yun),” began Yassi. “We used to play patintero and the way we watched movies was we go to Video City (to rent VCDs). I would walk one kilometer going to a Video City store just to borrow and watch (movies) with my friends.”

“So, it’s very nostalgic for me. Nag-re-rewind po ako. Even my dad would watch VHS. Ang naabutan ko po sa Video City was CD but my dad, he used to watch and collect VHS,” she added.

Yassi further recalled spending time with her dad watching movies and shows on VCDs and TV. “Before, I (didn’t) have that accessibility to watch anything, so sometimes we would watch on TV, like in Cinema One.”

“But now, we have the convenience to be able to watch anytime, anywhere and the broad selection of content. We can now see films from other countries with different cultures and we could learn a lot by just watching them like acting and filming techniques, which is interesting,” she told The STAR.

“Or sometimes, we would (observe) how they lived in a place where we’ve never been to (through the films). And that’s the beauty of movies, it would bring you to places. So now, maybe mas lumawak (the reach of movies has gotten wider) during this time,” she added.

Interestingly, direk Raynier got the inspiration of the film he co-wrote with Che Espiritu (2018 Cinemalaya finalist for Pan de Salawal) from his girl crush, who used to work at Video City.

He would frequent a video rental store near his place, where he met the person who would help him select films. “There was this ‘ate’ who would guide me and she would show me films that could be rented for three days. Kasi mas matatagal ko nga ma-re-rent,” he recalled. “Like, for example, Back to the Future, I could rent it for three days because the movie was a bit old.”

“I had a crush on her (‘ate’),” revealed direk Raynier. He was around eight years old at that time and the girl was 18. “And then eventually, when I reached high school, I tried to look for her.”

That childhood crush became one of the factors why direk Raynier was inspired to make movies. “And then, I realized what if I could time travel and balikan ko si ‘ate’? So, I think that’s where the idea of Video City originally started. I’ve been thinking about it a long time already, what if ma-meet ko ulit yung taong naka-connect ko before (and) the person who inspired me to make movies. I think that’s a love story.”

Comparing the viewing habits before and now, the filmmaker said, “We have a different audience now, the Gen Z specifically. I can say na ako rin naging ganun na ako. Before, I (didn’t) have TikTok but because of work (in PGAG), I have to study it.”

According to its website, PGAG is “a marketing company that connects with Filipino millennials and Gen Z on a daily basis through localized digital content.”

From left: Ruru, Yassi and direk Raynier during a media conference.

“Because of that, na-change talaga ng technology,” he told this paper. “I think the attention span, ‘pag ka three minutes, six minutes yung video, parang meron na akong feel na ‘pag hindi ‘to worth it, I wouldn’t watch it. I think that’s the effect of it that I try to let go (of) because in films, you have to watch the entire movie.”

“But in social media, it’s the opposite. You have to spoil them (audience) para ma-hook sila (sa content). So, I think because of technology, the viewing habits and content have changed. Even in Netflix, before I didn’t usually (click the) fast forward (option) or check out the clips, but because of the new culture, nadamay na rin ako,” he furthered.

Nonetheless, direk Raynier still wants to go back to being a “traditionalist.” “Gusto ko pa rin like hindi ako na-spo-spoil. I still want to have that traditional storytelling,” he maintained.

Ruru, on the other hand, recalled accompanying his cousins to rent VCDs at Video City and watching movies together with them. “Tapos maghihiraman pa yun because you could rent it for three days. Tapos ‘wag kayong lalampas (ng three days) because you would pay the penalty fees.”

“It’s very nostalgic. I miss those times because you really have that quality time (to watch it together). Hindi lang basta mag-stream online but you would make an effort to watch movies (back then).”

The Lolong star also agreed on what Yassi and direk Raynier shared about viewing habits nowadays. “I think it has pros and cons. Nakakalungkot lang din. I remember before when I was in grade school, pag-uwi ko sa bahay, after ng news, we would all watch teleserye. All of us in the family would watch until the last teleserye and then, sleep. That’s every day and that’s our bonding time.”

But now, things have changed. “Hindi na lahat ganun,” he pointed out. “Maybe because people are also busy. And the accessibility to watch a series or a movie is easy. Wherever you are, kahit nasa banyo ka, pwede kang manood ng kahit na anong gusto mo. So, it’s easy.”

The accessibility of movies is also a huge help for them as actors because they can watch a bigger variety of films and learn something from them, he added. “Pwede naming i-stop or rewind and go back to the scene na gusto namin where we could learn (acting techniques). I think that’s how it has changed but it’s sad at the same time because the quality time (is) also lost.”

Moreover, Ruru admitted that Yassi, although he did not court her, was his first crush when he started his showbiz career in GMA.

Yassi just said “thank you” to Ruru’s revelation, adding, “I don’t know what to say.”