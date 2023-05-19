Taylor Lautner 'not opposed' to 'Twilight' reboot series, no longer resents early fame

MANILA, Philippines — Taylor Lautner, best known for his role as werewolf Jacob Black in the "Twilight" films, does not mind the franchise getting rebooted and has even warmed up to what the experience has given him.

Lautner was interviewed by Today, where he shared that he learned about the potential plan for a new "Twilight" series from the internet.

Related Stories Taylor Lautner reflects on Kanye West, Taylor Swift 2009 VMAs incident

"I literally got the same alert on my phone. Definitely got a few texts after that," Lautner told the outlet.

The actor laughed when asked if he was involved in the new project. He said he is not but added that he is not opposed to the idea.

"I don't know what they have planned. Literally I have no more knowledge than anyone, so I don't know if they are going to try and spin off and keep somebody from the original, or if they want to start all over with a new cast," Lautner continued.

Related: 'Twilight' TV series in early development

Lautner has been more receptive about looking back at his time on the "Twilight" films, unlike in his past interviews when he was a little less enthusiastic about his sudden rise to fame as a young actor — he was 16 years old when the first movie began filming.

"I feel like now I'm in such a healthy place and there’s been enough time that I only have fond memories of that and am incredibly thankful for it," the actor said. "Maybe there was a little bit of, like, resentment deep in there going like, 'I wish I could have just experienced this part of normalcy.' Now, I wouldn't change it. But I think it needed the growth to get to that place."

Lautner married Taylor Dorne last year. To avoid confusion, his wife goes by the name Tay Lautner, who co-hosts their podcast, "The Squeeze." Ironically, his wife was not a fan of his character before. She was on Team Edward, the lead vampire played by Robert Pattinson.

Stephanie Meyer's young adult vampire book series has sold over 100 million copies worldwide. It has five film adaptations — the fourth book "Breaking Dawn" was split into two parts — that took in a total of $3.4 billion (P191 billion) at the global box office despite mixed reviews.

RELATED: Taylor Lautner 'prays' for John Mayer ahead of Swift's 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'