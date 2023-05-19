^

Entertainment

Taylor Lautner 'not opposed' to 'Twilight' reboot series, no longer resents early fame

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 19, 2023 | 7:46pm
Taylor Lautner 'not opposed' to 'Twilight' reboot series, no longer resents early fame
Actor Taylor Lautner
AFP / file

MANILA, Philippines — Taylor Lautner, best known for his role as werewolf Jacob Black in the "Twilight" films, does not mind the franchise getting rebooted and has even warmed up to what the experience has given him.

Lautner was interviewed by Today, where he shared that he learned about the potential plan for a new "Twilight" series from the internet.

"I literally got the same alert on my phone. Definitely got a few texts after that," Lautner told the outlet.

The actor laughed when asked if he was involved in the new project. He said he is not but added that he is not opposed to the idea.

"I don't know what they have planned. Literally I have no more knowledge than anyone, so I don't know if they are going to try and spin off and keep somebody from the original, or if they want to start all over with a new cast," Lautner continued.

Related: 'Twilight' TV series in early development

Lautner has been more receptive about looking back at his time on the "Twilight" films, unlike in his past interviews when he was a little less enthusiastic about his sudden rise to fame as a young actor — he was 16 years old when the first movie began filming.

"I feel like now I'm in such a healthy place and there’s been enough time that I only have fond memories of that and am incredibly thankful for it," the actor said. "Maybe there was a little bit of, like, resentment deep in there going like, 'I wish I could have just experienced this part of normalcy.' Now, I wouldn't change it. But I think it needed the growth to get to that place."

Lautner married Taylor Dorne last year. To avoid confusion, his wife goes by the name Tay Lautner, who co-hosts their podcast, "The Squeeze." Ironically, his wife was not a fan of his character before. She was on Team Edward, the lead vampire played by Robert Pattinson.

Stephanie Meyer's young adult vampire book series has sold over 100 million copies worldwide. It has five film adaptations — the fourth book "Breaking Dawn" was split into two parts — that took in a total of $3.4 billion (P191 billion) at the global box office despite mixed reviews.

RELATED: Taylor Lautner 'prays' for John Mayer ahead of Swift's 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'

JACOB BLACK

TAYLOR LAUTNER

TWILIGHT

TWILIGHT SAGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Baka maiyak ako': Sarah Geronimo breaks silence about alleged rift with G-Force

'Baka maiyak ako': Sarah Geronimo breaks silence about alleged rift with G-Force

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Sarah Geronimo broke her silence on her alleged rift with G-Force choreographer Georcelle Dapat-Sy.&nbs...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kylie Verzosa attends Johnny Depp's Cannes Festival film premiere

Kylie Verzosa attends Johnny Depp's Cannes Festival film premiere

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Miss International 2016 and actress Kylie Verzosa made a surprise appearance at the opening day of the 2023 Cannes Film ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anjo Yllana reveals unpaid salaries from TAPE for hosting 'Eat Bulaga!'

Anjo Yllana reveals unpaid salaries from TAPE for hosting 'Eat Bulaga!'

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Actor-comedian Anjo Yllana revealed that he also has unpaid salaries from Television and Production Exponents Inc. for hosting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Chris Hemsworth coming to Manila in June for 'Extraction 2' premiere

Chris Hemsworth coming to Manila in June for 'Extraction 2' premiere

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Australian superstar Chris Hemsworth will be making a stop in Manila in June to attend the premiere of his upcoming movie...
Entertainment
fbtw

Maja, Awra discover each other’s quirks while co-hosting TV5’s Emojination

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 21 hours ago
Maja Salvador and Awra Briguela got to discover each other’s quirky side while taping the latest game show Emojination, a collaboration between TV5 and APT Productions, which airs Sundays on the Kapatid...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NDC taps Filipino tablet provider to digitize Pinoy students
Sponsored

NDC taps Filipino tablet provider to digitize Pinoy students

3 hours ago
ABC Tech Ventures Inc., a start-up company that produces tablets with learning materials for students, recently unveiled ABC...
Entertainment
fbtw
Reinforcing business interest in the Philippines at the Global Annual Conference 2023

Reinforcing business interest in the Philippines at the Global Annual Conference 2023

1 day ago
British Chamber of Commerce Philippines Executive Director/Trustee Chris Nelson participated at the Global Annual Conference...
Entertainment
fbtw
Map&uacute;a University unveils new business programs, welcomes new dean
Sponsored

Mapúa University unveils new business programs, welcomes new dean

2 days ago
Mapúa University steps up to the plate via its groundbreaking collaboration with Arizona State University (ASU), ranked...
Entertainment
fbtw
Start business in Canada and get permanent residence in as quick as 12 months
Sponsored

Start business in Canada and get permanent residence in as quick as 12 months

2 days ago
Filipinos who start a business in Canada can get permanent residence to this thriving North American country in 12–31...
Entertainment
fbtw
SEC extends deadline for amnesty application

SEC extends deadline for amnesty application

3 days ago
The amnesty program is part of the Commission’s efforts to encourage its supervised entities to comply with their reportorial...
Entertainment
fbtw
Empire East to hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Empire East to hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders

3 days ago
The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Empire East Land Holdings, Inc. will be held virtually on June 6, 2023, 9 a.m. See below...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with