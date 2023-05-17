^

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee attributes fans for coining 'snake walk'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 17, 2023 | 7:44am
Like Mother, Like Daughter: Michelle Marquez Dee waves to the crowd after winning the Miss Universe Philippines crown at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City on Saturday night. She is the daughter of former Miss International Melanie Marquez.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Newly-crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee has her fans to thank for giving her runway walk a name, a walk she hopes to improve on when she competes at Miss Universe 2023 later this year.

Michelle guested on the May 15 episode of GMA's "Unang Hirit" to talk about her coronation with co-hosts Suzi Entrata-Abrera, Shaira Diaz, and Matto Guidicelli in his first-ever appearance on the long-running morning show.

Among the topics the four discussed was the "snake walk" that Michelle strutted during the coronation night, a name which the beauty queen attributed to fans.

"Hindi nanggagaling sa queen 'yung name, sa masa nagna-name ng walk," Michelle explained.

The new Miss Universe Philippines said she checked social media the day after her coronation and noticed the most popular word associated with her walk was "snake."

The hosts shared their approval of the name, commenting that Michelle really moved like a snake in her evening gown — a black one-strap, high-slit dress — designed by Mark Bumgarner. Michelle won as Best in Evening Gown, just as she did at Miss Universe Philippines 2022.

Michelle even noted that one of her roles in GMA back in 2021 was Serpenta on "Agimat ng Agila," a drama fantasy series led by actor-senator Bong Revilla.

The beauty queen also gave a sample of the "snake walk" on the "Unang Hirit" set, her hands and shoulders adding to the serpentine movement of her upper body.

Michelle is the daughter of former character actor Frederick "Derek" Dee and actress-beauty queen Melanie Marquez who was crowned Miss International 1979.

Michelle succeeded Celeste Cortesi as Miss Universe Philippines and will hope to improve on the latter's position in the annual Miss Universe competition and bring the Philippines back to the semifinal rounds and hopefully further at the 2023 edition in El Salvador. — Video from GMA Public Affairs' Facebook

RELATED: Michelle Dee, daughter of Melanie Marquez, is crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2023

