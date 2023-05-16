^

Ice Seguerra, Liza Diño organize first ever Manila Pride Ball for LGBTQ community

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
Ice Seguerra, Liza DiÃ±o organize first ever Manila Pride Ball for LGBTQ community
Celebrity couple Ice Seguerra and Liza Diño
MANILA, Philippines — Former Film Development Council of the Philippines chairman Liza Diño, Ice Seguerra and award-winning director Perci Intalan organized the first ever Manila Pride Ball in the country happening on June 1 at Newport Worlds Resorts in Pasay City.

It will be the first event launching the month-long celebration of PRIDE in June and is organized by three of the leading LGBTQIA+ entertainment companies—Fire and Ice Media, Zeen Magazine, and The Idea First Company in partnership with Kao Manila.

Envisioned as a Prom Night with the theme “THIS IS OUR PROM” at the Kao Night & Day Club in Newport Mall, the Manila Pride Ball invites the community and allies to relive and experience a prom worth remembering. It aims to break heteronormative traditions that have made school dances a fraught experience for some. 

“In light of everything that’s happening in the world now, it is important that our community celebrates Pride Month this June — and that means all of the month. We should always kick off the month this way because there are corners of society where our LGBTQ+ siblings are being told to be silent. This is our way of reminding them to stay strong and that we are here and we deserve to celebrate who we are,” said Intalan, President and Co-Founder of The IdeaFirst Company.
 

As for Fire and Ice Media, which will be producing the day’s event, CEO Diño “In hosting [the Manila Pride Ball], we are creating an all-out gender- inclusive and LGBT-affirming event that gives a chance for our community to express themselves, dress up, and celebrate their individuality. This can be a powerful and empowering experience for our members, particularly those who may have been made to feel ashamed or marginalized in the past.”
 
“We know that some LGBTQI+ youth do not fit these molds when it comes to self-expression. Additionally, some of our youth are bullied in school and have to be home-schooled, so they don’t get a prom experience. This prom is for anyone and everyone who wants to retake that experience and celebrate it as they are. Think of it as a high school prom redo,” said Ice Seguerra, who will direct and perform at the event. 

Drag Race Queens Precious Paula Nicole, Viñas Deluxe, and Brigiding will also be featured in the opening performance. 

