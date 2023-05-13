^

'Honor my father's legacy': Paul Walker's daughter confirms cameo in 'Fast X'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 13, 2023 | 3:34pm
'Honor my father's legacy': Paul Walker's daughter confirms cameo in 'Fast X'
Composite image of model Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan with Vin Diesel and her late father Paul Walker
Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan, daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, confirmed she will have a cameo in the upcoming "Fast X" to honor her father who headlined the franchise's earlier films with Vin Diesel.

The model posted on her Instagram a photo of a recorded clip from the next "Fast & Furious" entry, wherein she appears to portray a flight attendant.

Meadow shared in the caption that the very first "Fast & Furious" came out when she was just a year old and she had grown up on the films' sets watching her dad, Vin, and other co-stars like Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and Ludacris.

"Thanks to my dad, I was born into the 'Fast' family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up," she added. 

She expressed her gratitude to the film's director, Louis Leterrier, and to her father's best friend, Brandon Birtell, for being supportive of her participation.

"I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever. I love you all so much," Meadow ended her caption.

Paul died in a single-car crash in 2013 while shooting the seventh film in the "Fast & Furious" series. The actor appeared in five of the previous six films as fan-favorite cop-turned-outlaw Brian O'Connor. He was 40 years old.

Production on "Furious 7" was halted to pay respect to Paul's family, and was later continued with his brothers, Caleb and Cody, standing in for Brian's final scenes.

When Meadow got married in October 2021 in a private wedding, her godfather Vin stood in for Paul to give her away to her husband and actor, Louis Thornton-Allan.

Vin, Michelle, Jordana, Ludacris all return for "Fast X," as do Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker and Scott Eastwood.

Joining Meadow as new cast additions to the franchise are Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior and Rita Moreno.

RELATED: WATCH: Jason Momoa faces off with Vin Diesel in 'Fast X'

