Heart Evangelista reveals how much she earns as influencer, recalls Dr. Vicki Belo snubbing incident

Heart Evangelista with Boy Abunda. The actress' "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda" episode was aired on May 12, 2023. .

MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista disclosed that as an influencer she can earn millions. The actress-artist also recalled the trending alleged snubbing incident among her, Dr. Vicki Belo and vlogger Alex Gonzaga, last October in Milan.

Heart was the guest of Boy Abunda yesterday for the latter's "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda."

The seasoned host asked her how much she earns as a rising influencer in the fashion world.

"Per post. If IG reel lang ba, if posting lang ba, may YouTube ba 'yan? Kung kasama ba sa equation 'yung kikitain mo 'yung video people mo or minus 'yun kasi ikaw na gagawa nun," Heart replied.

Apart from these, influencers also take into consideration the amount of money one is willing to spend on purchases and on payment for royalties of music to be used in the clips, reels, or videos.

"But, milyones ito?" Boy asked.

"Can be," Heart replied.

Heart described an influencer as like an artista.

"It's kinda, I look at it as a character. Basically, you work with different brands and they also tap you to promote the latest bags, shoes. It depends with your rank. If you are just for social media or they invite you to shows. If you're in front row, if you could be a client, like a couture client and an influencer and an actress at the same time. Even better," she said.

Boy complimented Heart's all-white designer power suit and her Bulgari snake necklace.

"Yes, isa siyang ahas. To remind us na madaming ahas sa mundo," Hearts answered while laughing.

"Everyday. Everyday is a winding road. It's a reminder that they can be your friends, too, and wear them as your accessory 'pag kinatay mo na sila," she added when Boy asked when was the last time she encountered a snake.

Heart and Boy did a modeling tutorial where the latter realized that it must have been hard for Heart to concentrate with many photographers wanting to take her picture.

Heart said it is important to maintain a cool, calm and collected stance. It is equally important to never blink and to take small, calculated steps.

"You have that stance. Eh 'di ba may usapan na hindi mo raw pinansin si Dr. Vicki Belo?" said Boy.

"'Di ko naman siya nakita," Heart quickly replied.

Boy acknowledged, adding that both Dr. Belo and Gonzaga said that it was the case when they saw Heart at the Gucci show at the Milan Fashion Week last year.

"Yes, because I was not there to chitchat. I'm there to immerse myself with... you know, this is, again, baka sa mga hindi nakakaintindi. But it's art and you appreciate art. And for me, 'yun talaga hilig ko e. So talagang nagpo-focus ako especially itong sa Gucci show... It's such an experience. Sometimes, everything else is a blur," Heart said.

