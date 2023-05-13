Kirk Bondad reacts to question on Anne Jakrajutatip's involvement in split with Kathleen Paton

Mr. World Philippines 2022 Kirk Bondad uploads a photo of him with Miss Universe Organization owner Anne Jakrajutatip on his Instagram on May 11, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Mr. World Philippines 2022 Kirk Bondad laughed off a fan's comment asking if Miss Universe Organization owner Anne Jakrajutatip was the reason for his breakup with beauty queen Kathleen Paton.

Kirk posted photos of him and Anne bonding in Okada Manila on his Instagram account.

"Mentor, Friend, Mommy. Sawadee Krub Thailand, I need to visit you soon," Kirk captioned the post.

A fan left a question on his Instagram post, "So she is the reason of the breakup? Just like what happened to Clint and Cat?"

"Give me a break," he answered, followed by a laughing face with tears emoji.

"People crave too much for drama these days. Too funny," he added.

An Instagram user also commented, "Funny how Anne is always there for the #BondadBros during a painful breakup."

"Lmao this is painfully accurate," Kirk replied.

Kirk's brother, Clint, was romantically linked to Anne after his breakup with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray in 2019. The Thai billionaire denied in the comments section of her 2019 Instagram post any romantic relations with Clint, saying that she is like his big sister and that she has her own "soulmate."

Anne recently revealed that she already apologized to Catriona, but she did not elaborate on why she apologized to the Filipina beauty queen.

