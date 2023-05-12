^

Dingdong Dantes featured on New York Times Square Billboard

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 12, 2023 | 12:51pm
Dingdong Dantes appears on a billboard on Time Square in New York, United States.
Dingdong Dantes appears on a billboard on Time Square in New York, United States.
Dingdong Dantes via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Dingdong Dantes gets a spot beside currently popular "Queen Charlotte" actress India Amarteifio on New York's famous Times Square. 

The actor posted a photo of his billboard where he is seen wearing one of his endorsements.

"Who says you can't be in two places at once? One moment, I'm in Zambales shooting for Amazing Earth Ph, and the next, my Police eyewear and watch campaign photo is up on the Times Square billboard!" said the actor. 

He jested that people just call him the "master of multi-tasking." 

Dingdong is not the first Filipino actor or celebrity who was featured on the famous billboard. Past celebrities like Sarah Geronimo, Nadine Lustre and Julie Anne San Jose have been featured on the spot as part of brand promotions or campaigns. 

RELATED: Sarah Geronimo featured in New York Times Square billboard

