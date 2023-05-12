^

Entertainment

Pia Wurtzbach to move to Dubai following wedding with Jeremy Jauncey

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
May 12, 2023 | 9:02am
Pia Wurtzbach to move to Dubai following wedding with Jeremy Jauncey
Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey in Seychelles for their intimate wedding
Nelwin Uy, Pat Dy

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach is said to move to Dubai in United Arab Emirates (UAE) following her intimate wedding with businessman Jeremy Jauncey. 

A representative from Pia’s talent management Empire Philippines told Philstar.com at the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2023 Fashion and Charity Gala Night last Wednesday that the actress will follow her husband to Dubai where he and his business are based.

To complete her transition, the beauty queen is now reportedly selling her fully-furnished Makati City condo for P48 million.

The Empire PH rep, however, assured that Pia will continue to go back and forth the Philippines for work.

Pia has been actively working with Dubai-based Filipino designers such as MUPH Design Council Head Albert Andrada, who designed her winning and iconic blue Miss Universe gown, as well as Furne One and Michael Cinco. 

Last 2021, Pia became the first Miss Universe winner to model and be featured at the virtual Arab Fashion Week in UAE. Her fashion film for Inner Sactum by Amato Couture made history as the most viewed and most reached fashion film in the history of Arab Fashion Week, with more that 24 million total impressions in only less than a week. 

Pia and Jeremy married in a private ceremony with only three guests last March on a private island in Seychelles.

RELATED: 'Pia Wurtzbach Jauncey': Pia Wurtzbach changes name, invites only 3 at wedding with Jeremy Jauncey

