‘Best national directors in the world!’: Miss Universe owner praises Empire PH amid rumored selling of Miss Universe Philippines to GMA

MANILA, Philippines — “I don’t think that’s true.”

Such was the quick retort of a Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organizer working with MUPH owner Empire Philippines when asked by Philstar.com at last night’s Fashion and Charity Gala Dinner if there was a basis to speculations that the Miss Universe Organization is allegedly in talks with media network GMA-7 to reportedly sell MUPH and remove it under the management of Empire PH.

The rumors surfaced after GMA Senior Vice President Annette Gozon Valdes posted a photo on Instagram showing her in a “Voltes V” “volting in” pose with new Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip.

“Let's Volt In! Hello Universe!” the post’s caption read.

Many mistook the photo and the caption as a sign that GMA might be in talks to take over MUPH.

According to the MUPH representative, who requested not to be named for privacy, Empire PH does not see why such rumor should circulate because they have known that Anne’s media company JKN Global has long been a GMA partner in distributing GMA shows abroad.

Anne has been in the Philippines for days now to attend MUPH’s gala last night and coronation night on Saturday. She last visited the country in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her speech at last night’s gala dinner for the benefit of charities Save the Children Philippines and Hope 4 Change, Anne praised Empire PH, MUPH and the Philippines a lot.

“Feels good to be here… A lot of people here. This is one of the biggest events there (is),” she said.

“The best fans come from the Philippines and I do believe now!”

Someone shouted, “I love you,” to which Anne answered back: “Thank you! I love you, too!”

According to her, she has been enjoying her time in Manila and has observed how committed people in the Philippines are, from the government to pageant fans, in promoting female empowerment through MUPH and Miss Universe.

“Manila, you matter. You are the best role model all around the world in introducing and creating many perfections in the world’s most beautiful pageant, thank you so much!” she enthused.

She thanked and praised MUPH National Director Shamcey Supsup-Lee and Empire PH, proof that she has a good relationship with the current MUPH franchise owners.

“I just want to say thank you to Shamcey and her beautiful family. Hello! How are you? Mabuhay!” Anne said.

Anne even called Shamcey and Empire PH “the best in the world.”

“Thank you first for having us here… Everyone of them has done such a great job here. Wonderful, best national directors in the world!”

Anne was also all praises for Empire PH Creative Director Jonas Gaffud.

“You know, I also wanted to say thank you to Jonas. He’s one of the best creative directors,” she said.

According to her, she has seen Empire PH’s dedication and sincerity: “Jonas, you are one of the best! Thank you!”

She said that MUPH is among the world’s best pageants because as someone who has been working in the entertainment industry for years, she makes sure to create products with impact, beauty and culture, and MUPH is rich in these. She thinks the charity gala was a “fantastic idea” in shedding light into children’s plight.

Later in her speech, she revealed that she actually did not only meet GMA, but also its rival and now collaborator ABS-CBN, for more partnerships.

“We’ve known them for 10 years now, we’re working with them for the content,” she said.

Because of her tie-ups with both Philippine media networks, Anne called the Philippines her “second home” because she comes to the country often not only for Miss Universe but also for JKN’s projects. In fact, she said the Philippines is the first country she has visited since the pandemic.

“Today, this is my first time out of home (Thailand) in almost four years. Thank you so much for the warm welcome!”

She vowed that JKN’s relationship with MUPH and the media networks would go beyond Miss Universe or “one-time content.”

While it is good that the Miss Universe Organization donates to charities through dinners, for her, the real charity is creating empowering content with her cherished values of impact, culture and beauty. Culture, she said, also emanates from the talent of the local designers.

From 25 million, she envisions Miss Universe to have 100 million followers by 2024, with the help of their media conglomerates and Miss Universe’s over 90 contestants or ambassadors from different countries.

“I vowed to myself, this is the time for women. This is the time for women to really enjoy. And we rest with what we call ‘How to live your best life’ content,” she said, encouraging Empire PH and MUPH to provide more content that could enrich people’s lives – and teach them to also become winners not only in applying makeup, but also in becoming healthier, earning more money, and handling relationships.

“We have our own power to change the world. Once we know how to, it can be done,” she declared.

“Beauty, culture, impact. You are the great example, one of the greatest examples in fact, that the rest of the world should follow!” she said of the Philippines.

“The beauty of the Philippines is its power. That is the impact of the Philippines!”

