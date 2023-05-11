'Ang dami naming pinagdaanan': Claudine Barretto bares friendship with '90s rival Judy Ann Santos

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Claudine Barretto opened up on her relationship with '90s rival Judy Ann Santos.

In her interview on "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda," Claudine said that her relationship with Judy Ann was far from what the public thought.

“You know, Judy Ann and I, people think we don’t get along, we never got along. But in truth is that even nu’ng debut niya (May, 1996) right after, I remember that was a Sunday and everything was closed, the after-party was in my condominium,” Claudine said.

“Ang dami naming pinagdaanan ni Judy Ann. It’s just that during that time, we couldn’t... kumbaga, para kaming mag-boyfriend-girlfriend ni Judy Ann. Bawal kaming makita sa labas kasi ayaw ni Tito Alfie. Kasi dapat daw ala-Nora-Vilma. Parang ganyan," she added.

Claudine also opened up on why she loves Judy Ann and how she will cherish her until her last breath.

“I would never forget what Judy Ann did to me, that’s why she is who she is. Judy Ann Santos is Judy Ann Santos," she said.

“At my lowest point, when I also transferred from Channel 2 to Channel 7, in one of her interviews, they said that she’s the Teleserye Queen. And she said, ‘No. Claudine and I share this title.’ I will never forget that moment ’til the day I die," she added.

Claudine also said that she's still hoping that she and Judy Ann will have a movie together.

"And our dream is to be able to do a movie together. And I will be forever grateful for Judy Ann Santos… and queen supports queens,” she said. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

