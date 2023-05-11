^

Entertainment

'Ang dami naming pinagdaanan': Claudine Barretto bares friendship with '90s rival Judy Ann Santos

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 11, 2023 | 12:59pm
'Ang dami naming pinagdaanan': Claudine Barretto bares friendship with '90s rival Judy Ann Santos
Claudine Barretto and Judy Ann Santos
Claudine Barretto, Judy Ann Santos via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Claudine Barretto opened up on her relationship with '90s rival Judy Ann Santos. 

In her interview on "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda," Claudine said that her relationship with Judy Ann was far from what the public thought. 

“You know, Judy Ann and I, people think we don’t get along, we never got along. But in truth is that even nu’ng debut niya (May, 1996) right after, I remember that was a Sunday and everything was closed, the after-party was in my condominium,” Claudine said. 

“Ang dami naming pinagdaanan ni Judy Ann. It’s just that during that time, we couldn’t... kumbaga, para kaming mag-boyfriend-girlfriend ni Judy Ann. Bawal kaming makita sa labas kasi ayaw ni Tito Alfie. Kasi dapat daw ala-Nora-Vilma. Parang ganyan," she added.

Claudine also opened up on why she loves Judy Ann and how she will cherish her until her last breath. 

“I would never forget what Judy Ann did to me, that’s why she is who she is. Judy Ann Santos is Judy Ann Santos," she said.

“At my lowest point, when I also transferred from Channel 2 to Channel 7, in one of her interviews, they said that she’s the Teleserye Queen. And she said, ‘No. Claudine and I share this title.’ I will never forget that moment ’til the day I die," she added. 

Claudine also said that she's still hoping that she and Judy Ann will have a movie together.

"And our dream is to be able to do a movie together. And I will be forever grateful for Judy Ann Santos… and queen supports queens,” she said. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

RELATED: Claudine Barretto undergoes surgery, to reunite with Diether Ocampo?

CLAUDINE BARRETTO

JUDY ANN SANTOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Tanggal na kayo': 'Eat Bulaga' hosts sing rival 'It's Showtime' theme song

'Tanggal na kayo': 'Eat Bulaga' hosts sing rival 'It's Showtime' theme song

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Eat Bulaga" host Joey de Leon challenged his co-hosts to sing the theme song of their rival noontime show "It's Showtim...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Give me the crown': Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip apologizes to Catriona Gray

'Give me the crown': Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip apologizes to Catriona Gray

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Miss Universe Organization owner Anne Jakrajutatip revealed that she apologized to Catriona Gray but refused to elaborate...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Suportado namin ni Joey&rsquo;: Vic Sotto reacts to Tito Sotto&rsquo;s &lsquo;Eat Bulaga&rsquo; revelations

‘Suportado namin ni Joey’: Vic Sotto reacts to Tito Sotto’s ‘Eat Bulaga’ revelations

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
“Eat Bulaga” host Vic Sotto agrees with everything that his brother and co-host Tito Sotto revealed in Nelson...
Entertainment
fbtw
Olivia Quido supports Miss Universe Phl pageant

Olivia Quido supports Miss Universe Phl pageant

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Filipino-American beauty expert Olivia Quido is in town to support the Miss Universe Philippines happening on May 13 at the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Be kind to anyone: Aga Muhlach shares hard lesson he learned during the lowest point of his life

Be kind to anyone: Aga Muhlach shares hard lesson he learned during the lowest point of his life

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
The actor said he will never maltreat or look down on anyone because he experienced being at the lowest point in his life...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Daesang winner Park Eun Bin returns to Manila for June fan meet

Daesang winner Park Eun Bin returns to Manila for June fan meet

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Fresh from winning the Daesang at last month's Baeksang Arts Awards 2023, Park Eun-bin is coming back to Manila for a fan...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: 'Cattleya Killer' starring Arjo Atayde debuts official trailer, release date

WATCH: 'Cattleya Killer' starring Arjo Atayde debuts official trailer, release date

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Actor-politician Arjo Atayde becomes embroiled in internal turmoil as a murderous past resurfaces in the trailer of Prime...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Best national directors in the world!&rsquo;: Miss Universe owner praises Empire PH amid rumored selling of Miss Universe Philippines to GMA

‘Best national directors in the world!’: Miss Universe owner praises Empire PH amid rumored selling of Miss Universe Philippines to GMA

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
“I don’t think that’s true.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Jason Abalos, Vickie Rushton expecting first baby

Jason Abalos, Vickie Rushton expecting first baby

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Celebrity couple Jason Abalos and Vickie Rushton are expecting their first baby. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Call me and say Helloooo Universe!': Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip gives Esther Swan a send-off in Manila

'Call me and say Helloooo Universe!': Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip gives Esther Swan a send-off in Manila

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 hours ago
Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip of JKN Global blew a kiss as a send-off to Miss Universe Talent and Creatives...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with