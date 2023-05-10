'Tanggal na kayo': 'Eat Bulaga' hosts sing rival 'It's Showtime' theme song

MANILA, Philippines — "Eat Bulaga" host Joey de Leon challenged his co-hosts to sing the theme song of their rival noontime show "It's Showtime."

In a recent episode of "Eat Bulaga," Joey said he will give P10,000 to anyone who will sing the "It's Showtime" theme song.

"Sampung libo? Kakantahin ko talaga 'yan," Jose Manalo said.

Jose, Allan K, Wally Bayola, and special guest Gabbi Garcia accepted the challenge and sang the intro of "It's Showtime," to the delight of the studio audience.

After the performance, Joey joked that all of the hosts who sang the song have been fired.

"Okay, wala. Tanggal na kayo," Joey said.

Last month, Vice Ganda could not contain his joy upon hearing that the hosts of "Eat Bulaga," led by Joey de Leon, sent him birthday greetings

"Oh wait lang guys," he said to co-hosts Ogie Alcasid, Karylle and Vhong Navarro. "I’m so happy! Binati nila ko ng happy birthday sa ‘Eat Bulaga!’"

“Thank you very much! Kay Tito Joey, sir Joey de Leon, maraming maraming salamat. Binati nila ako do’n. Ang saya.”

“Mabuhay kayo ‘Eat Bulaga.' I love 'Eat Bulaga.' My God, nabati ako sa 'Eat Bulaga.' Masabi 'yung pangalan mo ng mga Dabarkads. I love it!" the host said.

