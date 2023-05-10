^

Entertainment

'Tanggal na kayo': 'Eat Bulaga' hosts sing rival 'It's Showtime' theme song

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 10, 2023 | 12:20pm
'Tanggal na kayo': 'Eat Bulaga' hosts sing rival 'It's Showtime' theme song
'Eat Bulaga' Dabarkads
Maja Salvador via Instagram, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — "Eat Bulaga" host Joey de Leon challenged his co-hosts to sing the theme song of their rival noontime show "It's Showtime."

In a recent episode of "Eat Bulaga," Joey said he will give P10,000 to anyone who will sing the "It's Showtime" theme song. 

"Sampung libo? Kakantahin ko talaga 'yan," Jose Manalo said.

Jose, Allan K, Wally Bayola, and special guest Gabbi Garcia accepted the challenge and sang the intro of "It's Showtime," to the delight of the studio audience. 

After the performance, Joey joked that all of the hosts who sang the song have been fired. 

"Okay, wala. Tanggal na kayo," Joey said. 

Last month, Vice Ganda could not contain his joy upon hearing that the hosts of "Eat Bulaga," led by Joey de Leon, sent him birthday greetings

"Oh wait lang guys," he said to co-hosts Ogie Alcasid, Karylle and Vhong Navarro. "I’m so happy! Binati nila ko ng happy birthday sa ‘Eat Bulaga!’" 

“Thank you very much! Kay Tito Joey, sir Joey de Leon, maraming maraming salamat. Binati nila ako do’n. Ang saya.” 

“Mabuhay kayo ‘Eat Bulaga.' I love 'Eat Bulaga.' My God, nabati ako sa 'Eat Bulaga.' Masabi 'yung pangalan mo ng mga Dabarkads. I love it!" the host said. 

RELATED: 'I love it': Vice Ganda reacts to birthday greeting from 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

EAT BULAGA

IT'S SHOWTIME

JOEY DE LEON

VICE GANDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Be kind to anyone: Aga Muhlach shares hard lesson he learned during the lowest point of his life

Be kind to anyone: Aga Muhlach shares hard lesson he learned during the lowest point of his life

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The actor said he will never maltreat or look down on anyone because he experienced being at the lowest point in his life...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vic Sotto reacts to Maja Salvador replacing Maine Mendoza in &lsquo;Eat Bulaga,&rsquo; &lsquo;ninong&rsquo; to both Maine, Maja weddings

Vic Sotto reacts to Maja Salvador replacing Maine Mendoza in ‘Eat Bulaga,’ ‘ninong’ to both Maine, Maja weddings

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
“Oo naman… Hindi pwedeng tanggihan.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruffa Gutierrez begins master's degree thesis

Ruffa Gutierrez begins master's degree thesis

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Despite her busy showbiz schedule, actress Ruffa Gutierrez continues her education by pursuing a master's degree in Philippine...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ako ba pinariringgan mo?': Ogie Diaz reacts to Xander Ford's baptismal rant

'Ako ba pinariringgan mo?': Ogie Diaz reacts to Xander Ford's baptismal rant

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz reacted to Xander Ford's social media post about no-shows at his son's baptism. 
Entertainment
fbtw
All-Filipino team heads Miss Universe Bahrain 2023

All-Filipino team heads Miss Universe Bahrain 2023

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
An all-Filipino team is spearheading the Miss Universe Bahrain 2023 organization, led by Josh Yugen as the national director...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How to watch Miss Universe Philippines 2023 finals, coronation night

How to watch Miss Universe Philippines 2023 finals, coronation night

By Kristofer Purnell | 15 minutes ago
The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation is set to take place this May 13 in Mall of Asia Arena, where a new beauty queen...
Entertainment
fbtw
Janine Gutierrez, JC de Vera's 'Bakit Di Mo Sabihin' to screen internationally via streaming

Janine Gutierrez, JC de Vera's 'Bakit Di Mo Sabihin' to screen internationally via streaming

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Filipino film “Bakit Di Mo Sabihin” (Tell Her) starring Janine Gutierrez and JC de Vera will be available...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Pia Wurtzbach Jauncey': Pia Wurtzbach changes name, invites only 3 at wedding with Jeremy Jauncey

'Pia Wurtzbach Jauncey': Pia Wurtzbach changes name, invites only 3 at wedding with Jeremy Jauncey

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
The intimate wedding of Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey has only three guests. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Donny Pangilinan 'weaves a little magic' every day

Donny Pangilinan 'weaves a little magic' every day

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 hours ago
When we start working — or even while going to school—we develop a routine to stay organized.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Give me the crown': Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip apologizes to Catriona Gray

'Give me the crown': Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip apologizes to Catriona Gray

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Miss Universe Organization owner Anne Jakrajutatip revealed that she apologized to Catriona Gray but refused to elaborate...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with