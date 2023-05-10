^

'Pia Wurtzbach Jauncey': Pia Wurtzbach changes name, invites only 3 at wedding with Jeremy Jauncey

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 10, 2023 | 11:14am
'Pia Wurtzbach Jauncey': Pia Wurtzbach changes name, invites only 3 at wedding with Jeremy Jauncey
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach announces her marriage to entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey on Instagram on May 5, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — The intimate wedding of Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey has only three guests. 

Held in a luxury resort on the secluded North Island of Seychelles, Pia revealed that the extremely private event was attended by their good friends Michael Gray, Georgia Ma and photographer Nelwin Uy. 

In her Instagram story, Pia thanked Michael and Georgia for capturing their wedding moments on cam. 

"Beyond grateful for this time! Thank you for shooting our wedding video & capturing all the moments," Pia wrote. 

Michael and Georgia also shared photos and videos on their respective Instagram accounts. They said that it was an honor for filming Pia and Jeremy's wedding. 

"In March, I had the honour of filming my good friends @jeremyjauncey and @piawurtzbach get married in the Seychelles. Congratulations guys!" Michael wrote. 

"Such a wonderful experience to be here to capture this special moment," Georgia wrote. 

Pia recerntly delighted her fans and followers by announcing that she has married Jeremy. The beauty queen had no glam team with her and did her own hair and makeup.

The Miss Universe 2015 winner also changed her Twitter and Instagram name, where she posted a video clip of their intimate wedding ceremony held last March on a private island in Seychelles.

RELATED: Pia Wurtzbach weds Jeremy Jauncey in surprise beach wedding
 

