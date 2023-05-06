‘Suportado namin ni Joey’: Vic Sotto reacts to Tito Sotto’s ‘Eat Bulaga’ revelations

MANILA, Philippines — “Eat Bulaga” host Vic Sotto agrees with everything that his brother and co-host Tito Sotto revealed in Nelson Canlas’ interview for GMA posted on YouTube last week.

“Basta lahat nang sinabi ni Tito Sen suportado namin ni Joey at saka ng buong Dabarkads. Kasi ‘yun lang ang katotohanan. ‘Yun lang ang totoo. Lahat nang sinabi n’ya du’n totoo. Walang dagdag, walang bawas,” Vic said at yesterday’s media conference for his endorsement Hanabishi.

Earlier at the presscon, he was asked about his brother’s controversial interview with GMA host Nelson Canlas, to which Vic said: “I’m sorry, but I’d rather not comment on it… dahil nasabi na lahat ni Tito eh, ni Tito Sen. And lahat nang katotohanan, nailahad na n’ya. Wala na akong maidadagdag pa r’on. Wala na akong aalisin or idadagdag.”

“Basta isa lang masasabi ko. ‘Eat Bulaga’ is here to stay!” Vic declared.

It can be recalled that last week, Tito threw many allegations against the noontime show’s producer Television and Production Exponents Incorporated (TAPE Inc.), including not paying Vic and Joey de Leon’s over P60 million back pay.

