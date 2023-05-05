^

Pia Wurtzbach weds Jeremy Jauncey in surprise beach wedding

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 5, 2023 | 7:14pm
Pia Wurtzbach weds Jeremy Jauncey in surprise beach wedding
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach announces her marriage to entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey on Instagram on May 5, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Pia Wurtzbach delighted her fans and followers with her surprise beach wedding to Jeremy Jauncey, today, May 5. 

The Miss Universe 2015 winner also changed her Instagram name where she posted the video clip of their intimate wedding ceremony in an undisclosed location. 

Both she and Jeremy shared the clip on their respective Instagram Stories and Reels. 

Pia's Instagram account now includes her married name. She simply captioned the post as "Mr & Mrs Jauncey 24.03.2023."

Pia and Jeremy revealed they were dating in 2020. They announced their engagement in May 2022. 

