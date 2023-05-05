^

'Nagpapraktis na': Celeb moms 'tap' Maris Racal after viral babysitting post

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 5, 2023 | 4:09pm
Singer-actress Maris Racal
MANILA, Philippines — Maris Racal's photos taking care of a baby aboard a flight drew positive and witty remarks from fans and fellow celebrities. 

The actress shared photos and a video of her with the baby on her lap and giving the child milk from a feeding bottle. 

"Nagpadede, nagpatulog, at naging instant ina po tayo sa biyaheng pa Manila," Maris wrote on Instagram.

She revealed that she loves babies, and that is the reason why she asked the baby's mother if she could take care of her child while she was taking a rest. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"When I saw na may baby akong katabi, my heart leaped out of my chest. Idk (I don't know) but i just love babies and i love baby sitting huhu!" she said.

"Glad to have helped a kababayan Mom during this trip! Yes masaya po ang tulog niya! See last photo. So happy I met these two beautiful people," she added. 

Jolina Magdangal teased Maris in the comment section, "Ay nagpapraktis na!" while new mothers, actresses Iza Calzado and Angelica Panganiban, jested about tapping her as a babysitter for their newly born daughters. 

RELATED'Nahihilo ako': Maris Racal reacts to being featured on Times Square

