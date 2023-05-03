^

'Universe na lang, 'wag na Miss': Gloria Diaz explains why she doesn't agree with new Miss Universe rules

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
May 3, 2023 | 3:00pm
Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz shared her ideas on Miss Universe Organization's expanded eligibility rule that now includes married or divorced women and single mothers.

After Miss Universe Spain 2018 Angela Ponce's successful breakthrough into the Miss Universe pageant, transgender women have also been included in the new eligibility rule.

With the Miss Universe Philippines pageant, as well as the 72nd Miss Universe edition, fast approaching, the first Filipina Miss Universe shared what she thought about this new rule.

"Dapat Universe na lang, huwag na Miss. Kasi, hindi naman Miss 'yun, di ba? I think they even included transgenders. Syempre, going with the times. Pero, my personal opinion - which is not to be taken in the negative way - is dapat may sarili silang contest.

"May Mrs. Universe, may lesbian universe, may tranny universe. There is room for so much. Oo, mga category na ganoon, ganyan. Tapos, kasi, even sa Mrs. Universe, andaming magaganda diyan na nanganganak na. So, okey lang 'yun!" reacted the beauty queen-turned-actress on mothers being allowed to join the Miss Universe.

"Kasi, actually, pag 28 ka na, dapat may career ka na, hindi ba? Dapat nga... Like during my time, from 17 or 18 hanggang 23, lkaw na ang pinakamatanda. In fact, noon, 'pag may 23 years old, sasabihin nilang 'and the oldest candidate, 23-year-old...' ganyan, no? Bukod tanging ikaw ang pinakamatanda.

"Pero ngayon, nakaka-28 na yata, puwede pa rin eh. It's hard. It's a very new idea para sa akin... not very acceptable. Dapat kanya-kanya. O, sige, 'di at least it gives people more chances, 'di ba? Kasi, you're representing this country. Eh, kung may mas magandang babae o mas magandang tranny, mas mahirap kalabanin ang tranny.

"Kasi, I've been a judge sa Super Sireyna. Ang gaganda talaga nila. At talagang palaban sila. Kaya nilang magsirku-sirko d'yan, 'di ba?" intoned the highly opinionated beauty queen.

A lot of pageant fanatics agree with Gloria Diaz's opinion. But since the new rules have been announced to commence with the El Salvador pageant, supporters can only wish for the best outcome.

The 72nd Miss Universe pageant will unfold toward the end of 2023 in El Salvador. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Miss Universe allows moms, wives to join starting 2023

