'I acknowledge them': Ellen Adarna says she already met ex John Lloyd Cruz's girlfriend Isabel Santos

Composite photo of John Lloyd Cruz and Isabel Santos during their visit at the Strays Worth Saving, an animal shelter in Batangas

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ellen Adarna revealed that she already met her ex-partner John Lloyd Cruz's girlfriend Isabel Santos.

In a report by PEP, Ellen said she's seeing Isabel whenever John Lloyd fetches their son Elias at their home.

"Yes, just 'hi, hello.' Di ba, sinusundo ni John Lloyd si Elias? 'Pag sinusundo ni John Lloyd, then I'll bring him to the car and then she was there," Ellen said.

"We say hi, hello. I acknowledge them," she added.

Ellen said that she wishes John Lloyd and Isabel the best in their relationship for the sake of Elias.

"Be happy for them? Yes, of course, kasi makikita 'yan ni Elias, e," she said.

"Sana naman happy and harmonious din ang relationship nila kasi magiging standard 'yan na this is the loving family, loving couple or mother and father should be like," she added.

