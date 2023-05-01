Alexa Ilacad, KD Estrada, Elisse Joson to star in first ABS-CBN, TV5 drama

The cast of the upcoming drama "Pira-pirasong Paraiso," the first co-production between TV5 and ABS-CBN Entertainment.

MANILA, Philippines — After its collaboration with GMA-7 in the upcoming drama "Unbreak My Heart," ABS-CBN teased that it will produce a show with TV5 starring some of its promising young stars that include the love teams of Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio and KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad.

In the short teaser released last Friday, the cast of the upcoming first co-produced show "Pira-pirasong Paraiso" was revealed in a clip that showed the lead cast in glamor shots and sexy garbs.

Elisse, Alexa, Loisa together with Charlie Dizon were seen holding a piece of cloth over their chest, with only their bare shoulders and legs visible. KD had a sleevless top, while Ronnie and Joseph Marco were shirtless.

"Ngayong 2023, isang palaisipan ang aming bubuksan kung saan talo ang mabilis na magtiwala. Talo ang mga naniniwala sa laro ng mga kasinungalingan," said the familiar voice over ABS-CBN uses in many of its plugs.

It pans to the female cast in their power outfits. The female stars were introduced as the "Next Generation Dramatic Actresses," while the male leads were called "This Generation's Leading Men."

"Once you play the game of lies, makakadiskarte ba ang puso? O ang tuso ang laging panalo," the voice over continued.

The drama will be handled by ABS-CBN's Dreamscape Entertainment, the same outfit that did the shows "Love Thy Woman" and "Kadenang Ginto."

It will be helmed by "Wildflower" director Raymund P. Ocampo.

ABS-CBN did not disclose the release date of "Pira-pirasong Paraiso."

