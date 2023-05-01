Digitally restored 'Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos,' 'Dekada '70' shown at Vesoul International Film Festival

MANILA, Philippines — Three digitally restored and remastered Filipino classics were recently screened at the 29th Vesoul International Film Festival in France.

The digitally restored titles screened at the film festival are the 1976 family drama "Nunal sa Tubig," starring Elizabeth Oropesa; the period drama "Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos," featuring Nora Aunor and Christopher de Leon; and the historical drama "Dekada ’70," top-billing Vilma Santos, Christopher de Leon and Piolo Pascual.

All three films are products of ABS-CBN Film Restoration and its Sagip Pelikula initiative.

Aside from the screenings of these Filipino film classics on the international big screen, ABS-CBN Film Restoration Head Leo Katigbak also served as one of Vesoul’s guest speakers. Standing before an international film audience, he spoke about the state of Philippine cinema and film restoration today. He was delighted by the interest shown by the attendees in taking more digitally restored Filipino classics to other international film festivals for more people to enjoy and learn from.

"Nunal sa Tubig" is a 1976 film that stars Elizabeth Oropesa.

“It’s heartwarming to receive many inquiries and suggestions for our restored films to participate in festivals. I think our restored classics are finding an audience that remembers, discovers, or rediscovers these films by virtue of the fact that even some five decades ago, we were already getting noticed in foreign festivals. I feel that the foreign attention will also benefit us here since it gives the films prominence and a higher profile,” said Katigbak.

Despite the clamor of bringing more restored Filipino classics to global shores these days, Katigbak pointed out that there is more work to be done locally in promoting the withstanding legacy of Philippine cinema through restoration efforts. That is exactly what Sagip Pelikula has been working on for the longest time with partner organizations such as the Film Development Council of the Philippines.

From the end of ABS-CBN Film Restoration and its Sagip Pelikula initiative, efforts continue as Katigbak and his team dig deeper into their archive and restore older titles ranging from pre-World War II to the golden age of Philippine cinema during the ‘50s. The digitally restored version of the 1950 melodrama classic "Mutya ng Pasig" is set to premiere soon.

"Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos" stars Nora Aunor and Christopher de Leon in a film about war and love set during the World War II in the Philippines.

So far, Sagip Pelikula has restored and remastered over 200 titles since it was launched. Included are marquee titles such as "Himala," "Oro, Palata, Mata," "Ganito Kami Noon, Paano Kayo Ngayon," "Kakabakaba Ka Ba?" and "Ibong Adarna."

RELATED: Sagip Pelikula screens restored Filipino film classic in Metropolitan Theater