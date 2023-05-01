^

Entertainment

Digitally restored 'Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos,' 'Dekada '70' shown at Vesoul International Film Festival

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
May 1, 2023 | 10:36am
Digitally restored 'Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos,' 'Dekada '70' shown at Vesoul International Film Festival
The audience at the Vesoul International Film Festival.
Released

MANILA, Philippines — Three digitally restored and remastered Filipino classics were recently screened at the 29th Vesoul International Film Festival in France.

The digitally restored titles screened at the film festival are the 1976 family drama "Nunal sa Tubig," starring Elizabeth Oropesa; the period drama "Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos," featuring Nora Aunor and Christopher de Leon; and the historical drama "Dekada ’70," top-billing Vilma Santos, Christopher de Leon and Piolo Pascual.

All three films are products of ABS-CBN Film Restoration and its Sagip Pelikula initiative.

Aside from the screenings of these Filipino film classics on the international big screen, ABS-CBN Film Restoration Head Leo Katigbak also served as one of Vesoul’s guest speakers. Standing before an international film audience, he spoke about the state of Philippine cinema and film restoration today. He was delighted by the interest shown by the attendees in taking more digitally restored Filipino classics to other international film festivals for more people to enjoy and learn from. 

"Nunal sa Tubig" is a 1976 film that stars Elizabeth Oropesa. 

“It’s heartwarming to receive many inquiries and suggestions for our restored films to participate in festivals. I think our restored classics are finding an audience that remembers, discovers, or rediscovers these films by virtue of the fact that even some five decades ago, we were already getting noticed in foreign festivals. I feel that the foreign attention will also benefit us here since it gives the films prominence and a higher profile,” said Katigbak. 

Despite the clamor of bringing more restored Filipino classics to global shores these days, Katigbak pointed out that there is more work to be done locally in promoting the withstanding legacy of Philippine cinema through restoration efforts. That is exactly what Sagip Pelikula has been working on for the longest time with partner organizations such as the Film Development Council of the Philippines.

From the end of ABS-CBN Film Restoration and its Sagip Pelikula initiative, efforts continue as Katigbak and his team dig deeper into their archive and restore older titles ranging from pre-World War II to the golden age of Philippine cinema during the ‘50s. The digitally restored version of the 1950 melodrama classic "Mutya ng Pasig" is set to premiere soon. 

"Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos" stars Nora Aunor and Christopher de Leon in a film about war and love set during the World War II in the Philippines. 

So far, Sagip Pelikula has restored and remastered over 200 titles since it was launched. Included are marquee titles such as "Himala," "Oro, Palata, Mata," "Ganito Kami Noon, Paano Kayo Ngayon," "Kakabakaba Ka Ba?" and "Ibong Adarna."

RELATED: Sagip Pelikula screens restored Filipino film classic in Metropolitan Theater

 

ABS-CBN

DEKADA â€™70

FILM RESTORATION

INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVALS

TATLONG TAONG WALANG DIYOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Barbie Forteza, David Licauco thankful for each other

Barbie Forteza, David Licauco thankful for each other

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
Barbie Forteza and David Licauco have so many things to be thankful for because of their popular loveteam, also known as BarDa...
Entertainment
fbtw
Showbiz exec&rsquo;s tips to beautify your living space

Showbiz exec’s tips to beautify your living space

12 hours ago
“M.E.” is a showbiz marketing executive who shall not be named in this piece. He is a good friend whose condo...
Entertainment
fbtw
Who really owns &lsquo;Eat Bulaga&rsquo;? Tito Sotto explains

Who really owns ‘Eat Bulaga’? Tito Sotto explains

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
Who owns “Eat Bulaga” – its producer Television and Production Exponents Incorporated (TAPE Inc.) or its...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jasmine Curtis-Smith learns &lsquo;art of dedma&rsquo; from sister Anne

Jasmine Curtis-Smith learns ‘art of dedma’ from sister Anne

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
It’s been nearly three years that feels like a lifetime since we have seen many of our friends in the flesh. Now that...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Not tropa anymore': Cristine Reyes reacts to old video saying Marco Gumabao is too young for her

'Not tropa anymore': Cristine Reyes reacts to old video saying Marco Gumabao is too young for her

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Cristine Reyes reacted on old video of her being circulated again on different social media sites. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Super Mario' is year's first film to pass $1 billion globally

'Super Mario' is year's first film to pass $1 billion globally

By Agence France-Presse | 48 minutes ago
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" easily held its first-place position on North American movie screens this weekend while its...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Maki-trending ka': Team Patakam advises aspiring TikTok food vloggers

'Maki-trending ka': Team Patakam advises aspiring TikTok food vloggers

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Five of the most popular TikTok food vloggers, known as Team Patakam, gave pieces of advice to aspiring food content...
Entertainment
fbtw
Reinvented 'INC Chronicles' vows to be more engaging for modern audience

Reinvented 'INC Chronicles' vows to be more engaging for modern audience

2 hours ago
"INC Chronicles," a weekly television feature-documentary that delves into the rich history and community-building efforts...
Entertainment
fbtw
PICC looking forward to host more Korean idols

PICC looking forward to host more Korean idols

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
The Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) is ready to accept more events this year, including Korean stars fan...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Yam Concepcion's new apartment in New York

WATCH: Yam Concepcion's new apartment in New York

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 19 hours ago
Yam Concepcion looked like a kid that was handed her favorite candy in her YouTube vlog, where she showed how she and her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with