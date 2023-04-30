WATCH: Yam Concepcion's new apartment in New York

In this file photo, actress Yam Concepcion is seen with non-showbiz boyfriend and now husband, Miguel Cuunjieng.

MANILA, Philippines — Yam Concepcion looked like a kid that was handed her favorite candy in her YouTube vlog, where she showed how she and her husband, Miguel Cuunjieng, were moving into their Upper East Side apartment in New York.

"Not many of you know that I'm actually a frustrated interior designer. So this is my time to shine and live my dream," Yam said on her YouTube vlog.

The actress said it was surreal that after one and a half years of looking, she and Miguel managed to score a deal and are finally moving into an apartment in a popular neighborhood.

Yam said they were lucky to find their new apartment that has two bedrooms and two baths, a rarity given that, from her experience, the apartments that they've looked into that fits in their budget usually have two bedrooms and a bath.

"This is so surreal. I can't believe it. Miguel and I finally found an apartment that we can call our home. It's quite hard to find one for that price," the actress said without disclosing their unit's price.

The couple was seen going to and fro from their old apartment to their new one, pulling two pieces of luggage. Yam said they were trying to fit everything that they could fit into their luggage, so they would only have to leave the heavy fixtures and furniture for the movers.

At one point, Yam showed how much she loved antiquities when she was giggling in front of a vintage desk cabinet with drawers.

"(This is a) very good distraction. Got this (cabinet) from a state sale from a $2.5 million home. The owner and his kids decided that he was ready for a retirement home. They were just giving away all these vintage interior stuff, cabinets, everything on the inside," Miguel said.

He added that it was a rare kind that had a functional lamp installed inside the cabinet.

Yam, meanwhile, shared her plans, including the color schemes she would like to paint for their foyer and bedroom.

"I''ll be painting myself. So, expect a lot of DIYs (do-it-yourself) and anything related to home furnishings in the next coming vlogs," Yam said. — Video from Yam Concepcion YouTube channel

WATCH: Yam Concepcion shows off new Upper East Side apartment

RELATED: Yam Concepcion ties knot with businessman boyfriend