^

Entertainment

WATCH: Yam Concepcion's new apartment in New York

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 30, 2023 | 5:00pm
WATCH: Yam Concepcion's new apartment in New York
In this file photo, actress Yam Concepcion is seen with non-showbiz boyfriend and now husband, Miguel Cuunjieng.
Yam Concepcion via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Yam Concepcion looked like a kid that was handed her favorite candy in her YouTube vlog, where she showed how she and her husband, Miguel Cuunjieng, were moving into their Upper East Side apartment in New York. 

"Not many of you know that I'm actually a frustrated interior designer. So this is my time to shine and live my dream," Yam said on her YouTube vlog. 

The actress said it was surreal that after one and a half years of looking, she and Miguel managed to score a deal and are finally moving into an apartment in a popular neighborhood.

Yam said they were lucky to find their new apartment that has two bedrooms and two baths, a rarity given that, from her experience, the apartments that they've looked into that fits in their budget usually have two bedrooms and a bath. 

"This is so surreal. I can't believe it. Miguel and I finally found an apartment that we can call our home. It's quite hard to find one for that price," the actress said without disclosing their unit's price. 

The couple was seen going to and fro from their old apartment to their new one, pulling two pieces of luggage. Yam said they were trying to fit everything that they could fit into their luggage, so they would only have to leave the heavy fixtures and furniture for the movers. 

At one point, Yam showed how much she loved antiquities when she was giggling in front of a vintage desk cabinet with drawers. 

"(This is a) very good distraction. Got this (cabinet) from a state sale from a $2.5 million home. The owner and his kids decided that he was ready for a retirement home. They were just giving away all these vintage interior stuff, cabinets, everything on the inside," Miguel said. 

He added that it was a rare kind that had a functional lamp installed inside the cabinet. 

Yam, meanwhile, shared her plans, including the color schemes she would like to paint for their foyer and bedroom. 

"I''ll be painting myself. So, expect a lot of DIYs (do-it-yourself) and anything related to home furnishings in the next coming vlogs," Yam said. — Video from Yam Concepcion YouTube channel

WATCH: Yam Concepcion shows off new Upper East Side apartment

RELATED: Yam Concepcion ties knot with businessman boyfriend

UPPER EAST SIDE

YAM CONCEPCION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Not tropa anymore': Cristine Reyes reacts to old video saying Marco Gumabao is too young for her

'Not tropa anymore': Cristine Reyes reacts to old video saying Marco Gumabao is too young for her

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Cristine Reyes reacted on old video of her being circulated again on different social media sites. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Who really owns &lsquo;Eat Bulaga&rsquo;? Tito Sotto explains

Who really owns ‘Eat Bulaga’? Tito Sotto explains

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
Who owns “Eat Bulaga” – its producer Television and Production Exponents Incorporated (TAPE Inc.) or its...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maja Salvador has 2 new shows post-Eat Bulaga exit

Maja Salvador has 2 new shows post-Eat Bulaga exit

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
She might have said goodbye to Eat Bulaga, but her Majesty Maja Salvador is saying hello to two new shows on TV.
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Ituloy natin kahit &lsquo;di kami sumusweldo&rsquo;: Tito Sotto recalls &lsquo;Eat Bulaga&rsquo; history with Romeo Jalosjos&nbsp;

‘Ituloy natin kahit ‘di kami sumusweldo’: Tito Sotto recalls ‘Eat Bulaga’ history with Romeo Jalosjos 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
Tito Sotto shared “Eat Bulaga’s” history and how former Zamboanga del Norte congressman Romeo Jalosjos got...
Entertainment
fbtw
Saweetie loves flexing her Filipino roots

Saweetie loves flexing her Filipino roots

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 18 hours ago
Filipino-American singer-rapper Saweetie has been making plans to firm up her connection to the Philippines, the birthplace...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: SB19 releases new EP 'Pagtatag' trailer

WATCH: SB19 releases new EP 'Pagtatag' trailer

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
Almost two years since their last EP "Pagsibol" was released in 2021, SB19 is back with a new one.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Good news, Hooligans!': Bruno Mars adds 2nd Manila show

'Good news, Hooligans!': Bruno Mars adds 2nd Manila show

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Live Nation Philippines announced that there will be a second night for the Bruno Mars concert in Manila.
Entertainment
fbtw
Alisah Bonaobra dreams of Broadway, covers Angeline Quinto song

Alisah Bonaobra dreams of Broadway, covers Angeline Quinto song

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
“The X Factor UK” finalist Alisah Bonaobra said she wants to try her luck on Broadway. 
Entertainment
fbtw
DiCaprio and Scorsese talk 'Killers' as Rihanna hits CinemaCon

DiCaprio and Scorsese talk 'Killers' as Rihanna hits CinemaCon

By Agence France-Presse | 8 hours ago
Dark Western "Killers" is Scorsese's sixth movie with DiCaprio, and his 10th with Robert De Niro — but the first time...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jasmine Curtis-Smith learns &lsquo;art of dedma&rsquo; from sister Anne

Jasmine Curtis-Smith learns ‘art of dedma’ from sister Anne

By Boy Abunda | 18 hours ago
It’s been nearly three years that feels like a lifetime since we have seen many of our friends in the flesh. Now that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with