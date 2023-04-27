^

Entertainment

Japanese ambassador shares love for 'Voltes V: Legacy'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 27, 2023 | 1:13pm
Japanese ambassador shares love for 'Voltes V: Legacy'
Ambassador of Japan to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko (center) with the stars of "Voltes V: Legacy" (from left) Liezel Lopez, Sophia Senoron, Crystal Paras and Martin Del Rosario at the Japan Fiesta 2023 held at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati last February.
Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — The Ambassador of Japan to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko once again expressed his appreciation for "Voltes V: Legacy" in a new tweet last Tuesday.

Ambassador Koshikawa described Julie Anne San Jose's rendition of the "Voltes V" theme song as "bright and powerful."

He retweeted GMA Integrated New's tweet that shared the link to the singer's cover of the song originally sung by Mitsuko Horie. 

He also shared that he and his wife were able to watch the upcoming series' cinematic version, which has been extended in select SM cinemas until May 2. 

It is not the first time that the ambassador tweeted about the show. 

On the day the cinematic version was first screened, he tweeted photos from the event. 

"Seeing the enthusiastic reception towards the cinematic release of Voltes V: Legacy has made me even more excited to watch it! So ready to take a trip down memory lane with the super electromagnetic powers of Voltes V. Let’s volt in!" the ambassador tweeted on April 19. 

"Voltes V: Legacy" had its press conference and screening on the said day at the SM North Edsa The Block that was attended by its main cast, headwriter Suzette Doctolero and director Mark Reyes V. 

Last February, he shared his experience meeting some of the cast, including Martin del Rosario, Sophia Senoron, Crystal Paras and Liezel Lopez, at the Japan Fiesta. 

Days after the show's mega trailer was revealed on January 1, the ambassador tweeted about his childhood memories of "Voltes V." The tweet was accompanied by a toy figure of the famous robot. 

"Voltes V: Legacy" is set to premiere on GMA-7's Telebabad Block on May 8, right after the nightly newscast "24 Oras." 

