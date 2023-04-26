How Martin del Rosario got iconic Voltes V role of Prince Zardoz

MANILA, Philippines — Actors are expected to be always up for the challenge to explore uncharted roles. With that, Martin del Rosario has added Prince Zardoz to his body of work on TV and in film. The character’s transition from being an animé character to becoming a live-action one posts a set of challenges. Perhaps, two of them are to keep the Boazanian leader’s charm and enhance further his relatability and humanity. Martin is aware of these, based on the interviews that have featured him.

So far, the public has seen glimpses of Martin’s take on the iconic character in the cinemas via Voltes V Legacy: The Cinematic Experience and will have a full grasp of them on TV through Voltes V: Legacy come May 8. The screening is extended until May 2 in select SM Cinemas.

“As for the role, I auditioned,” said the Sparkle GMA Artist Center actor of his Voltes V: Legacy’s journey in a recent virtual group interview. “When I received a text message asking me to audition for (it), I was with my parents, who were happy for me and know Voltes V. Personally, I like doing auditions and I’ve had good experiences. Through (auditions), I’m able to show what I can do. When I auditioned, I remember there were many people and we were in one room.”

On that particular day, Martin had the intention to read for the part of the humanoid alien Zardoz, but was also asked to give the Voltes V team member Mark Gordon a try. When he got hold of the script, especially the one for the prince, the actor became nervous and overwhelmed because he was confronted with long dialogues, replete with unfamiliar Tagalog words.

“Eventually, I gave my best and got the role. I’m very proud of myself and I’m very happy that I got to play Prince Zardoz because the role is very iconic,” said he, whose kontrabida (antagonist) roles in the past have somehow given him the foundation to play the TV series’ main villain.

Martin prefers auditioning for a role, in which the process showcases what he is made of as an actor. For the upcoming GMA primetime show, Voltes V: Legacy, he had the intention to read for the part of the Boazanian prince. Martin eventually bagged the main villain role and took on the challenge of turning an animé character into a live-action one.

“What I can say is Prince Zardoz is different because he is not the typical kontrabida na masama lang lagi (an antagonist that remains as such all throughout) and you will understand where his insecurity, anger and pressure are coming from, and why he will commit bad things. He has inner struggles,” added Martin.

If viewers will religiously follow Prince Zardoz’s storyline, they will get a full picture of his personality, as implied by Martin.

Common knowledge tells one that the prince is leading the invasion of Earth and regards his race highly, said Martin.

“The pressure to conquer Earth rests upon his shoulders. He will meet Voltes V and it creates tensions,” shared he, who can attest that there is more to all this than meets the eye as far as his character is concerned.

“Upon watching the movie and the series, you will see the secrets and relationships of every character. These are some of the things one can look forward to.”

According to the Kapuso actor, Zardoz and his reliable aide Zandra (played by Liezel Lopez) are not the two-dimensional kind of antagonists. Their love story will also be explored, added he, as compared to the animé narrative.

To look and feel the part, Martin had to do the following: “Kailangan kong magpapayat kasi from animé, pinaliit ko yung mukha, nagpalaki nang katawan (I had to lose weight and I worked on my physique). I even watched the animé, I also had to change the voice a bit and slightly got a reference from the original animé character. At the same time, my attack (or approach) to the role was not totally animé, but there was a bit of human in it, may human side pa rin.”

The group chat also revealed his gratefulness for his nearly 10-year career at GMA.

“I’m happy being with them (the artist center and the network). I would like to thank Sparkle for all the work opportunities that are coming my way,” shared Martin.

“I want to stay long (in the business), by the time na kahit matandang matanda na ako, may mga ginagawa pa rin akong mga projects (even if I get old, I want to keep myself busy with acting projects).”

Given the long-yet-worth-it production process of mounting a live-action adaptation with the pandemic times and new normal as backdrop, Martin couldn’t contain his happiness that Voltes V: Legacy is now available to all and sundry.

“You have mixed feelings,” said he of the show’s TV premiere and film screening. “There’s excitement, (nervousness) and pressure. It’s a good feeling because finally, we will be able to show our hard work to everyone. Ilang years rin naming pinaghirapan ito (we have been working on it for years),” the actor concluded.