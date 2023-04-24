Liza Soberano in next 'Crazy Rich Asians'? Actress meets Kevin Kwan, 'Yellow Rose' director in New York

Liza Soberano (center) with "Yellow Rose" director Diane Paragas (left) and "Crazy Rich Asians" author Kevin Kwan in Dumbo, Brooklyn, New York City as seen on Soberano's Instagram Stories uploaded on April 22, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Fans are abuzz with Liza Soberano's potential projects after she is seen in a photo with "Crazy Rich Asians" author Kevin Kwan and "Yellow Rose" director Diane Paragas.

On her Instagram Stories Saturday, the actress posted their group photo with the caption "Lovely afternoon in Dumbo."

Dumbo is the acronynym for Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass and is located in Brooklyn, New York City.

In April last year, Kwan said he wanted his next film to be set in the Philippines.

“It’s a country with so many amazing locations, cultures, flavors, and of course, people. This is my fourth trip [here] and it's always a pleasure to be back,” he said. “It's always surprising—I never know what will happen, but it's always a grand adventure,” Kwan said at the World Travel & Tourism Council Global Summit held in Manila as reported by the Philippine News Agency.

Paragas, meanwhile, posted a selfie with Kwan last March 7.

"Me and the great @kevinkwanbooks putting our two heads together over lunch! More to come…" she wrote on her caption.

"Yellow Rose" is a 2019 musical drama film about an undocumented Filipina immigrant who dreams of becoming a country music star.

The film stars Lea Salonga, Princess Punzalan and Eva Noblezada. It premiered at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, where it won Best Narrative Feature and Best Breakthrough Performance for Noblezada.

Liza, meanwhile, has yet to confirm her other projects other than her appearance in "Lisa Frankenstein," which stars Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse.

RELATED: ‘Chief advocacy officer’: Liza Soberano flexes new corporate job