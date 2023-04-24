Joshua Garcia, Jodi Sta. Maria underwent sensuality workshop before viral kissing scene

Joshua Garcia romances both Jodi Sta. Maria (left) and Gabbi Garcia (right) as seen in the new teaser of "Unbreak My Heart," the first-ever collaboration between ABS-CBN and GMA-7 with streaming site Viu, set for release this year.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria reacted on her upcoming series "Unbreak My Heart's" viral trailer.

In the trailer, fans of the actress were shocked when they saw Jodi having a kissing scene with Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia.

In an interview with the media after her launch as the new brand ambassador of Chowking, Jodi said that her fans were really shocked to see the scene.

“Nagulat 'yung mga tao. Unexpected na gagawin nila pareho. Siyempre parang 20 years 'yung age gap namin ni Joshua. Na-surprise talaga sila,” Jodi said.

Jodi was all praises to Joshua in their upcoming series to be shown in GMA-7.

“Ibibigay niya kung ano 'yung hinihingi sa kaniya,” she said.

Jodi revealed that she and Joshua underwent a sensuality workshop before shooting the scene in Switzerland.

“Importante na hindi kayo lalabas du'n sa napag-usapan... kasi when you do scenes like that, kailangan 'yung trust meron kayo sa isa't isa,” she said.

