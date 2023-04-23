^

Entertainment

Alisah Bonaobra juggles career opportunities here and abroad

Jerry Donato - The Philippine Star
April 23, 2023 | 12:00am
Alisah Bonaobra juggles career opportunities here and abroad
After her successful shows in the US, Alisah is back in Manila for a birthday break and the official launch of her latest single, Hanggang Kailan, originally sung by Angeline Quinto. In May, she is returning to the States for singing engagements and a meet-up with music producers in New York. Among her birthday wishes is to headline more concerts and grace more events.
STAR / File

“I’m very passionate (about) my craft.”

That was Alisah Bonaobra describing herself as an artist towards the end of a recent catch-up chat over the phone with The STAR. That’s why she has been blessed with opportunities, also made possible through the hard work of her management, that prove that she has the gift for singing and the grit for broadening her music horizons.

“I consider (everything) a big help, wala po akong pinapalampas na araw, oras, panahon (I don’t waste a day, hour or time),” added she. “I really love promoting my music and, of course, supporting OPM (Original Pilipino Music).”

Introducing her talent in the US was what she did via two concerts, held last Feb. 18 and 25. For the first show, Alisah performed before mostly Americans, who generously welcomed and supported her. “A lot also came from far places to (watch the show),” said she, whose next presentation was sold-out and attended mostly by her kababayan.

After that, she also found time to do volunteer work in an animal shelter and to be a volunteer-choir member in a Catholic church.

“These kept me busy while I was there,” added Alisah, who will return to the US in May to promote her music again. “I already have two shows in May. On May 20, I’m gonna perform in a grand opening of a café, (while) on May 21, I’m gonna have my Alisah Version 2.0, also in Los Angeles. This is the second part of my Feb. 25 concert,” said she, who will have another show in Vallejo and fly to Germany for an event come June. Also, in the month of May, she and her team will meet up with some music producers in New York. Alisah definitely looks forward to this one.

She is back in town for a birthday break. She celebrated her special day yesterday, April 22, and a day before that, Alisah launched her latest single, titled Hanggang Kailan. The ditty is released and produced under RJA Productions and distributed by Star Music PH. Composed by Joel Mendoza and originally sung by Angeline Quinto, Hanggang Kailan is available in all streaming platforms.

“Before I went to the US, (my team) and I recorded the song for six hours because that’s my usual work time, the kind of dedication given to the song and music, pinuno po namin talaga ng pagmamahal po (we put much love into it),” said she, who considers it among the special songs in her life.

“After I joined The Voice (Philippines), I started to do cover songs on YouTube. I was learning new songs then, one of them was this song, Hanggang Kailan,” recalled Alisah, who was once an X-Factor UK contender. “I made a cover of it and uploaded it on my YouTube channel and then, it took a while (for it to go) viral.”

It had reached that status when the cover was re-uploaded, devoid of her name and with just the caption, “Watch this girl,” and some tagged her to it with the common inquiry, “This is you, right?”

And then, when manager Rosabella Jao-Arribas watched it, she was impressed by Alisah’s rendition. So, the former entertained the idea of Alisah recording her version of the song. The singer, who looks up to Angeline as among her singing idols, was sold on the idea. As they say, the rest is history.

As for her birthday wishes, Alisah hoped to have more concerts to topbill and more events to grace. She works hard, so she can gift her parents, both seniors, a retirement home and more time to unwind. Also on her list was good health for family and everyone around her.

Whether she is here or abroad, Alisah will carry on to chase her singing and recording dreams.

ROSABELLA JAO-ARRIBAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Very rude, don't hurt me': Vice Ganda calmly confronts couple who pulled his wig in Canada

'Very rude, don't hurt me': Vice Ganda calmly confronts couple who pulled his wig in Canada

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Host-comedian Vice Ganda kept a calm composure as he confronted a couple of fans who tried to pull his wig while at a concert...
Entertainment
fbtw
An empowering chat with Shonda Rhimes

An empowering chat with Shonda Rhimes

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
The regality, check! Romance? Check!
Entertainment
fbtw
'Naubos English ko sa Sundance!': Beauty Gonzalez on seeing Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson
play

'Naubos English ko sa Sundance!': Beauty Gonzalez on seeing Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The actress revealed that she was able to "network" herself by meeting producers, as well as see Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am H.E.R. joining as producer on Imelda Marcos Broadway musical 'Here Lies Love'

Fil-Am H.E.R. joining as producer on Imelda Marcos Broadway musical 'Here Lies Love'

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 hours ago
Award-winning Filipino-American singer-songwriter H.E.R. has joined the upcoming Broadway musical "Here Lies Love" as a ...
Entertainment
fbtw
New boy group PLUUS honored to join &lsquo;rise of P-pop&rsquo;

New boy group PLUUS honored to join ‘rise of P-pop’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Solid, passionate and patient.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hugh Jackman&rsquo;s Broadway role inspires Piolo Pascual to try theater anew

Hugh Jackman’s Broadway role inspires Piolo Pascual to try theater anew

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 hour ago
“Every Filipino should watch Ibarra.”
Entertainment
fbtw

What to expect from Alden and Julia’s ‘unexpected’ movie teamup

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 hour ago
The soon-to-be-released film Five Break-Ups and a Romance,
Entertainment
fbtw
'If not us, who, when?': Director Mark Reyes addresses reactions, critics of 'Voltes V Legacy'

'If not us, who, when?': Director Mark Reyes addresses reactions, critics of 'Voltes V Legacy'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
Despite the technical glitch on the first day, reactions on the cinematic release has been generally positive so far in several...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Lolong,' 'First Yaya' to be shown in Russia

'Lolong,' 'First Yaya' to be shown in Russia

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 hours ago
Ruru's starrer "Lolong" and Sanya and Gabby's drama "First Yaya" are two of the dramas that were acquired by an unnamed Russian...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tim Yap, Sam Verzosa join 2023 London Marathon for children with cleft palates

Tim Yap, Sam Verzosa join 2023 London Marathon for children with cleft palates

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 10 hours ago
Celebrity couple eventologist Tim Yap and events director Javi Martinez, together with businessman and partylist representative...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with