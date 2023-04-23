Alisah Bonaobra juggles career opportunities here and abroad

After her successful shows in the US, Alisah is back in Manila for a birthday break and the official launch of her latest single, Hanggang Kailan, originally sung by Angeline Quinto. In May, she is returning to the States for singing engagements and a meet-up with music producers in New York. Among her birthday wishes is to headline more concerts and grace more events.

“I’m very passionate (about) my craft.”

That was Alisah Bonaobra describing herself as an artist towards the end of a recent catch-up chat over the phone with The STAR. That’s why she has been blessed with opportunities, also made possible through the hard work of her management, that prove that she has the gift for singing and the grit for broadening her music horizons.

“I consider (everything) a big help, wala po akong pinapalampas na araw, oras, panahon (I don’t waste a day, hour or time),” added she. “I really love promoting my music and, of course, supporting OPM (Original Pilipino Music).”

Introducing her talent in the US was what she did via two concerts, held last Feb. 18 and 25. For the first show, Alisah performed before mostly Americans, who generously welcomed and supported her. “A lot also came from far places to (watch the show),” said she, whose next presentation was sold-out and attended mostly by her kababayan.

After that, she also found time to do volunteer work in an animal shelter and to be a volunteer-choir member in a Catholic church.

“These kept me busy while I was there,” added Alisah, who will return to the US in May to promote her music again. “I already have two shows in May. On May 20, I’m gonna perform in a grand opening of a café, (while) on May 21, I’m gonna have my Alisah Version 2.0, also in Los Angeles. This is the second part of my Feb. 25 concert,” said she, who will have another show in Vallejo and fly to Germany for an event come June. Also, in the month of May, she and her team will meet up with some music producers in New York. Alisah definitely looks forward to this one.

She is back in town for a birthday break. She celebrated her special day yesterday, April 22, and a day before that, Alisah launched her latest single, titled Hanggang Kailan. The ditty is released and produced under RJA Productions and distributed by Star Music PH. Composed by Joel Mendoza and originally sung by Angeline Quinto, Hanggang Kailan is available in all streaming platforms.

“Before I went to the US, (my team) and I recorded the song for six hours because that’s my usual work time, the kind of dedication given to the song and music, pinuno po namin talaga ng pagmamahal po (we put much love into it),” said she, who considers it among the special songs in her life.

“After I joined The Voice (Philippines), I started to do cover songs on YouTube. I was learning new songs then, one of them was this song, Hanggang Kailan,” recalled Alisah, who was once an X-Factor UK contender. “I made a cover of it and uploaded it on my YouTube channel and then, it took a while (for it to go) viral.”

It had reached that status when the cover was re-uploaded, devoid of her name and with just the caption, “Watch this girl,” and some tagged her to it with the common inquiry, “This is you, right?”

And then, when manager Rosabella Jao-Arribas watched it, she was impressed by Alisah’s rendition. So, the former entertained the idea of Alisah recording her version of the song. The singer, who looks up to Angeline as among her singing idols, was sold on the idea. As they say, the rest is history.

As for her birthday wishes, Alisah hoped to have more concerts to topbill and more events to grace. She works hard, so she can gift her parents, both seniors, a retirement home and more time to unwind. Also on her list was good health for family and everyone around her.

Whether she is here or abroad, Alisah will carry on to chase her singing and recording dreams.