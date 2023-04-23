What to expect from Alden and Julia’s ‘unexpected’ movie teamup

The soon-to-be-released film Five Break-Ups and a Romance,

starring Kapamilya actress Julia Montes and Kapuso actor Alden Richards, will “not be your typical love story.”

The audience will particularly see Alden in a different light in the film as “not your typical leading man.”

Directed by Irene Emma Villamor, the romantic-drama flick is the first-of-its-kind collaboration among GMA Pictures, Cornerstone Entertainment Studios and Alden’s own production outfit Myriad. Former Star Cinema managing director Malou Santos also serves as the project consultant.

According to direk Irene, the movie explores the “complexities of a relationship.” She also shared during the press conference, held last Tuesday at B Hotel in Quezon City, that, “Usually, in my previous films, it’s like strangers meeting, tapos yun na. Hindi mo nakikita yung relasyon mismo. Parang it’s all about the journey towards a relationship.”

In her latest film, however, she “dwelt on how it’s like to be in a relationship.” “Like how complicated it is, like how difficult it is and then, gaano din kasarap yung relasyon. Because five break-ups. Try nating mag-break ng limang ano (beses). Manakit ng limang beses,” she added.

She likewise noted that the narrative of her recent offering didn’t follow the traditional linear structure. “It’s a different structure na sana magulat sila,” she said.

Direk Irene previously megged hugot-themed films such as Sid & Aya, Meet Me in St. Gallen, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets, and Ulan.

She conceptualized the story of Five Break-Ups and a Romance during the pandemic, taking inspiration from an essay she read about the different types of breakups. “Pwede palang may definition every break-up. Kung anong klaseng break-up ‘to, there’s bad break-up, there’s a break-up that’s OK,” she said.

“I challenged myself to tell this story in a different way (and) in a different structure. Actually, pinahirapan ko lang sarili ko. I tried na ipasulat siya sa iba, but it still came back to me. So, it’s more of a challenge for me kung ano ba yung pwede kong sabihin pa at ibigay pa.”

From left: Cornerstone Entertainment, Inc. vice president Jeff Vadillo, GMA Films president and lawyer Annette Gozon-Valdes, Alden, direk Irene, Julia, GMA first vice president for program management Joey Abacan, former Star Cinema managing director Malou Santos, and Cornerstone president Erickson Raymundo during the press event of the upcoming romantic-drama film.

The cast members and the team of Five Break-Ups and a Romance have finished their filming, editing and dubbing.

“I can say that Julia is very easy to work with,” Alden said of his co-star. “That’s what I told them. Actually even within my team, I said to them during the first meeting that I got excited every time we (saw) each other for the movie. Julia has that vibe, so that’s why binabalik ko lang yun sa kanya. When I’m with her, it seems like I can be my raw self.”

Julia, who considered this “unexpected” collaboration her “dream project,” said that Alden has a “nice personality” and that he has “proven it more than expected.”

She added, “And he is here as Alden Richards. Because ganyan siya. That’s his personality. Sometimes, we see him in interviews, kung ano lang yung nasasabi ng mga friends ko (about him) on cam. We don’t usually see the real Alden. Yung nakita ko naman, I’m blessed that Alden got to share (who he really is with me) and I was amazed.”

Prior to filming, Julia watched Alden’s earlier films and the more recent primetime series, The World Between Us.

Alden recalled that he tweeted some time in 2012 or 2013 about Julia as one of the actresses he would like to work with and then, this project happened. He had seen Julia in Mara Clara, Doble Kara and Way Back Home.

“Tama na po siguro kami sa pressure,” Alden replied when asked by The STAR if they were feeling the pressure for this new onscreen partnership to work. “I think what we appreciate more about what happened since the pandemic, parang na-reset yung whole concept of film and kung anong yung mga content na napapalabas in movies, TV and even in (streaming) platforms. So, I think that gave us the freedom to venture into parang a different universe of story-telling.”

For their first team-up, they just wanted to “focus more on really how to make the film beautiful and enjoy the process,” stated Alden. “And how are we gonna send a message with this film to the viewers.”

In Five Break-Ups and a Romance, the actor portrays “ very loose” character named Lance Sandoval, while Julia is the “goal-driven career woman” Justine.

From his “boy-next-door” image, Alden shifted to a daring and offbeat character in this film.

He said that from the time he started in the show business, he had been doing roles and projects that were somewhat on the safe side. This time around though, he’s not playing his usual role. As Alden put it, “I’m not your typical leading man (in the movie).”

“In terms of scenes, I should say yes (they’re daring). More open. This is Alden Richards as an actor na not for anything else because I’m trying to veer away from the boy-next-door, malinis (image),” he said.

Meanwhile, on what to expect from the movie’s storyline, direk Irene elaborated, “Yes, it’s about break-up and love. But is this film going to be heavy? Ganun ba ‘to kabigat? You will still smile (after watching it). I promise.”

“‘Wag kayong masyadong magsaksak ng puso ninyo dyan. Mapapa-text ka sa ex? Maybe. (And say) ‘Let’s get back together.’ Or ‘pag ano… sige maghiwalay na lang kayo (laughs),” the filmmaker added.

The flick is also for the single people and for all ages. She teased, “So that you will have a preview (to help you determine) if you really want to be in a relationship or remain single. It’s also for all ages, from Gen Z to kahit yung hindi na millennial, but kayang-kaya pang maka-relate because tungkol siya sa hirap at sarap na may kasama ka.”

For Alden, what they can promise to the viewers is this: “We’re gonna give you the reality of love between partners. Ano ba talaga siya? ‘Pag pinasok mo ba siya, ano ba siya? ‘Pag nandun ka na, makikita mo ba yung sarili mo and pagkatapos nun (after that relationship), when you’re out of it, can you really say that you’re happy with yourself because you got out of that setup? (Expect) those kinds of scenarios.”

As for Julia, she hoped viewers would be “inspired by the magic of love” after viewing it.

“Kasi ang love naman hindi naman yan laging up, hindi rin naman yan laging down. So, it’s a matter of how two people work things out,” she said.

“So, it’s really you and your partner who will have to work things out. If you are willing to fight for your partner, then go. That’s the magic of love.”