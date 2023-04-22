WATCH: Dingdong Dantes considered entering politics

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Dingdong Dantes admitted that he almost considered becoming a politician.

Dingdong was the guest on the debut season finale of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," which aired last April 21. Coincidentally, the show's very first guest was Dingdong's wife, Marian Rivera, when the show premiered in January.

In the middle of the interview, Boy brought up the question of Dingdong possibly entering politics, which usually becomes a topic especially during election season. The actor served as commissioner-at-large at the National Youth Commission in 2014.

The actor believes such talks originate from the Filipinos' love of country and community, though he acknowledges there are different ways of showing such love.

"May panahon na I really thought na sana may [opportunity] for me to do more over and beyond my work here in the industry," Dingdong admitted. "Pero never umabot pa sa punto na sinabi kong, 'Sige gagawin ko 'to.'"

Dingdong's reasoning behind this was because of his high regard for public office and service, and he recognized it's easy because of what it requires of one's self — time, energy, love, passion and sacrifice.

WATCH: Dingdong Dantes reveals what he thinks about running for a government position

What made it clearer for Dingdong is that he has multiple roles to fulfill — as a husband to Marian, a father to their kids, Zia and Sixto, a son to his mother Angeline, and as a member of the entertainment industry — all while striving to be a good Filipino citizen.

"Lahat tayo may kanya-kanyang papel na kailangan gampanan para mapaganda at mapabuti [ang Pilipinas]," Dingdong said, affirming his commitment to do what he can from his end.

Boy asked if he would still consider entering politics, which Dingdong replied that he cannot say anything for now but circumstances might lead to such a decision.

During the popular "Fast Talk" segment of the show, the last question was what law about love would Dingdong enact and the actor replied, "Walang tulugan dapat ang pag-ibig."

Dingdong and Boy also talked about how the actor is juggling all his projects, his relationship with Marian and their children, and if the kids know their parents are one of the country's biggest celebrity couples.

The second season of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," which begins on April 24, will feature the likes of Michael V, Claudine Barretto and Dolly de Leon. — Video from the YouTube channel of GMA Network

