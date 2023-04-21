'Sulit lahat ng pagod': Sharlene San Pedro delighted after buying new car

Sharlene San Pedro in an image posted on Instagram on April 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sharlene San Pedro ticked off another life achievement after purchasing a brand new car of her own.

On her social media accounts, Sharlene posted photos of herself with her newly-bought sport-utility vehicle (SUV).

"First time naka-ngiti sa picture. Hahahaha. Sulit lahat ng pagod. Thank you, Lord," Sharlene said on Instagram; she wrote something similar on Twitter, though there she also noted "puyat at pagod sa pag-llive."

Many congratuled Sharlene on her monumental purchase, including Miles Ocampo, Barbie Imperial, Loisa Andalio, Donna Cariaga, Adie, and Kimpoy Feliciano.

Sharlene — a singer and gamer — graduated from college last year with a degree in Psychology.

She has been present in the local entertainment industry since making her name on the reality competition “Star Circle Quest” in 2004 which led to her participation on the sketch show "Goin' Bulilit."

Her most recent film appearance was in Prime Video's "Ten Little Mistresses" as Moon Young, the youngest of the titular mistresses with an affinity for Korean culture.

