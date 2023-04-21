^

Entertainment

'Sulit lahat ng pagod': Sharlene San Pedro delighted after buying new car

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 21, 2023 | 5:41pm
'Sulit lahat ng pagod': Sharlene San Pedro delighted after buying new car
Sharlene San Pedro in an image posted on Instagram on April 2022.
Sharlene San Pedro via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sharlene San Pedro ticked off another life achievement after purchasing a brand new car of her own.

On her social media accounts, Sharlene posted photos of herself with her newly-bought sport-utility vehicle (SUV).

"First time naka-ngiti sa picture. Hahahaha. Sulit lahat ng pagod. Thank you, Lord," Sharlene said on Instagram; she wrote something similar on Twitter, though there she also noted "puyat at pagod sa pag-llive."

Many congratuled Sharlene on her monumental purchase, including Miles Ocampo, Barbie Imperial, Loisa Andalio, Donna Cariaga, Adie, and Kimpoy Feliciano.

Sharlene — a singer and gamer — graduated from college last year with a degree in Psychology.

She has been present in the local entertainment industry since making her name on the reality competition “Star Circle Quest” in 2004 which led to her participation on the sketch show "Goin' Bulilit."

Her most recent film appearance was in Prime Video's "Ten Little Mistresses" as Moon Young, the youngest of the titular mistresses with an affinity for Korean culture.

RELATED: Spotlight on Filipino camp, costume design: 'Ten Little Mistresses' review

SHARLENE SAN PEDRO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Very rude, don't hurt me': Vice Ganda calmly confronts couple who pulled his wig in Canada

'Very rude, don't hurt me': Vice Ganda calmly confronts couple who pulled his wig in Canada

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Host-comedian Vice Ganda kept a calm composure as he confronted a couple of fans who tried to pull his wig while at a concert...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Naubos English ko sa Sundance!': Beauty Gonzalez on seeing Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson
play

'Naubos English ko sa Sundance!': Beauty Gonzalez on seeing Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The actress revealed that she was able to "network" herself by meeting producers, as well as see Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway...
Entertainment
fbtw
Manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin to be dropped: prosecutor

Manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin to be dropped: prosecutor

By Andrew Marszal | 8 hours ago
Manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin over a fatal shooting on a movie set are to be dropped, citing "new...
Entertainment
fbtw
Carla Abellana considers Voltes V: Legacy a career milestone &nbsp;

Carla Abellana considers Voltes V: Legacy a career milestone  

By Jerry Donato | 18 hours ago
Even though the local live-action adaptation of the popular and iconic Japanese ‘70s anime TV series is crafted in the...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Treasure made fans &lsquo;go crazy&rsquo; at 1st solo Philippines show

How Treasure made fans ‘go crazy’ at 1st solo Philippines show

By Lyka Nicart | 18 hours ago
The South Korean boy group Treasure said “hello” to their Filipino fans, also called Filo Teumes, with an electrifying...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Team Kramer breaks ground for new house project

Team Kramer breaks ground for new house project

By Kristofer Purnell | 54 minutes ago
Team Kramer consisting of Doug, Chesca, and kids Kendra, Scarlett, and Gavin all took part in a groundbreaking ceremony...
Entertainment
fbtw
A1 returning to Manila as part of 25th anniversary celebrations, ticket prices

A1 returning to Manila as part of 25th anniversary celebrations, ticket prices

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
British–Norwegian boy band A1 is coming back to the Philippines just as the group celebrates 25 years in the music...
Entertainment
fbtw
Manila among Moonbin's last public performances before untimely passing

Manila among Moonbin's last public performances before untimely passing

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
It was just last month when Moonbin was in Manila with his fellow Astro member Sanha, with whom he forms the sub-unit simply...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo to debut as singer, theater actress in 'Ang Larawan' concert

Bea Alonzo to debut as singer, theater actress in 'Ang Larawan' concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Jericho Rosales and Bea Alonzo are joining the concert staging of "Ang Larawan" next month which will feature actors from...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson smooch on 'kiss cam' in Malaysia

WATCH: Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson smooch on 'kiss cam' in Malaysia

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Celebrity couple Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson were thrown into showing public affection after a "kiss cam" landed on...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with