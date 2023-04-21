^

WATCH: Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson smooch on 'kiss cam' in Malaysia

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 21, 2023 | 11:56am
Julia Barretto with boyfriend, actor Gerald Anderson
Julia Barretto via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson were thrown into showing public affection after a "kiss cam" landed on the two actors.

Julia and Gerald were at the AsiaBasket International Championship in Malaysia earlier this week as the latter was an award recipient, part of the All-AsiaBasket Tournament 2nd Team.

Gerald averaged 22.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 3.5 steals per game for the Th3rd Floor-KalosPHCooly team, leading to his recognized inclusion.

While the championship game was on a break, a "kiss camera" was going around audiences and it directed at Gerald and Julia.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After a quick glance to see they were on camera, Gerald turned to face Julia, who leaned forward and gave him a peck on the lips. The couple then laughed the moment off as the camera stayed on them.

In an interview with Korina Sanchez last month, Gerald called Julia the one he would eventually marry but clarified they were not yet engaged.

Gerald told Philstar.com in an interview last year that everything he is currently doing is in preparation for married life.

The two confirmed they were dating in March 2021 having starred in the film "Between Maybes" two years earlier.

