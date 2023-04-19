'Takot ako manganak': Nadine Lustre considering adoption, opens up about non-showbiz boyfriend

Nadine Lustre poses with her 2019 Best Actress FAMAS award.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nadine Lustre revealed that she doesn't want to have her own children.

In Bea Alonzo's YouTube channel, Nadine said that she's afraid be pregnant and deliver a baby.

"First of all, takot akong manganak. 'Yun talaga 'yung pinaka-reason ko kung bakit ayaw ko magkaroon ng kids na sarili," she said.

"Takot ako mabuntis, takot ako manganak," she added.

Nadine believed that she can become a parent without giving birth.

"Ang dami kasing kids na walang parents. So, right now, parang my mind is set on adopting," she said.

In the same interview, Nadine talked about her boyfriend Christophe Bariou, saying that it's easy to have a non-showbiz boyfriend.

"It is easier to date someone who's not in showbiz?" Bea asked Nadine.

"For sure, yeah. Kasi walang influence ng ibang tao," she said.

"Si Chris kasi, parang siya 'yung anchor ko sa labas ng show business which is something that I need. Kapag nasa showbiz ka kasi, something it gets to loud. It gets too noisy. Siya 'yung humahatak sa akin when it gets to crazy," she added. — Video from Bea Alonzo YouTube channel

