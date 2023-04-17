^

The Philippine Star
April 17, 2023 | 5:00pm
Philstar
WATCH: Beauty Gonzalez shares husband's reaction to her viral photo
WATCH: Beauty Gonzalez shares husband's reaction to her viral photo

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Beauty Gonzalez was amused when she was asked about her reaction to her viral "sexy flower" Instagram post. She also revealed...
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry to play Charles coronation show

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry to play Charles coronation show

2 days ago
Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli will be among those performing at a concert to mark King...
Edu Manzano recalls father&rsquo;s influence on receiving Lasallian Achievement award

Edu Manzano recalls father's influence on receiving Lasallian Achievement award

By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
Edu Manzano was named among this year’s Distinguished Lasallian Achievement Awardees at the 8th One La Salle Night of...
Kris Aquino celebrates Easter with Mark Leviste, Bimby

Kris Aquino celebrates Easter with Mark Leviste, Bimby

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino spent Easter Sunday with her suitor Mark Leviste together with her son Bimby and friends...
Jamie Foxx hospitalized with 'medical complication'

Jamie Foxx hospitalized with 'medical complication'

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized with an unspecified medical complication but is in recovery, his family...
How Teacher Diday shares the gift of education with fellow Dumagats

How Teacher Diday shares the gift of education with fellow Dumagats

By Pat-P Daza | 18 hours ago
During the recent long weekend holiday, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lodema dela Cruz Doroteo — more popularly...
Anji Salvacion reinvents self in Paraiso

Anji Salvacion reinvents self in Paraiso

By Bot Glorioso | 18 hours ago
Anji Salvacion is saying goodbye to her sweet, bubbly image for a more sophisticated and alluring look that complemented the...
Ogie Alcasid's 'tuyo' now available in Japan

Ogie Alcasid's 'tuyo' now available in Japan

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Singer Ogie Alcasid's "tuyo" business is now sold in Japan.
'Feeling ko Super Saiyan ako': Former 'PBB' housemate Pamu Pamorada gives birth to baby girl

'Feeling ko Super Saiyan ako': Former 'PBB' housemate Pamu Pamorada gives birth to baby girl

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Slater Young's runner-up in the 2011 edition of "Pinoy Big Brother" shared her journey as a first-time mother in her Instagram...
