Michelle Yeoh brings Oscar to mother Janet, visits father's grave in Malaysia

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 14, 2023 | 7:18pm
Michelle Yeoh accepts the Best Actress award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
AFP / Kevin Winter

MANILA, Philippines — Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh had a warm homecoming back to her native Malaysia as she shared her Oscar trophy with her mother and late father.

Michelle returned to Malaysia for the first time since her historic win at the 2023 Academy Awards, where she became the first identifying Asian woman to win Best Actress for her role as Evelyn Wang in "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

The actress posted on her Instagram photos of her mother Janet with the actual Oscar and Michelle holding up the award in front of her father Kian-teik's grave.

Kian-teik passed away in 2014, and Michelle Yeoh's return coincided with the traditional Qingming Festival where families visit, clean and make ritual offerings at loved ones' tombs.

"Brought Mr.O home. Without my parents love and trust and support, I wouldn’t be here today. Love so much," Michelle wrote in her post's caption.

In her acceptance speech at the 2023 Oscars, Michelle dedicated the win to Janet and promised to take the trophy back to her.

"I have to dedicate this to my mom, all the moms in the world, because they are really the superheroes. And without them, none of us will be here tonight. She’s 84 and I’m taking this home to her," she said.

Michelle's win was one of seven Oscars that "Everything Everywhere All At Once" took home, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing, with co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis both winning in the supporting categories.

The actress will next be seen in the Disney+ show "American Born Chinese" (reuniting with Quan), "A Haunting in Venice," "Wicked," which is split in two parts, and voice roles in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," "Ark: The Animated Series" and "The Tiger's Apprentice."

