'Totoo pala may lalaking maayos': Ai-Ai delas Alas, Gerald Sibayan celebrate 9th anniversary

Actress Ai-Ai delas Alas and husband Gerald Sibayan renewed their marriage vows in the United States.

MANILA, Philippines — Ai-Ai delas Alas celebrated her nine-year relationship with her husband Gerald Sibayan.

In her Instagram account, Ai-Ai posted a series of photos showing their love through the years.

"Happy 9th year anniversary as a couple my darling ko... May our marriage be blessed with love, joy and companionship for all the years that we will be sharing," Ai-Ai wrote.

Ai-Ai said that Gerald broke her myth that there's no perfect guy.

"I always thought that a perfect husband is a myth, kathang isip lang .. sabi sabi .. kwento kwento kasi dati ang lalaki saken toxic ...aba nag babago pala ang pananaw... totoo pala na may lalaking maayos, may asawang mabait meron palang forever..." she wrote.

"Akala ko bilihan lang damit ang may forever (21) ..thank you very much for being my husband, my partner, my boyfriend , my friend my ka tsismisan at ang importante sa lahat my provider ang nag papakain saken .. @gerald_sibayan --i love you so much my darling ko yes looking forward sa 10 years naten next year," she addded.

She also took swipe on her bashers when she revealed Gerald as her boyfriend years ago.

"Tarush te going strong !!!.. ang lungkot ng mga bashers at hater 9 years na e mali sila HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHA ... Seriously thank you LORD sa greatest blessing ng buhay ko," she said.

Ai-Ai and Gerald became a couple in 2014 before tying the knot in 2017.

RELATED: 'Inutos lang': Ai-Ai delas Alas finally apologizes to QC Mayor Belmonte for controversial video