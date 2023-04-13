Prince Harry attending King Charles III's coronation, Meghan Markle staying home with kids

MANILA, Philippines — Prince Harry is confirmed to be attending the coronation of his father King Charles III next month, but his wife Meghan Markle and their two children will not be joining him.

A statement from Buckingham Palace obtained by royal reporters said that the Palace was "pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

Additionally, a source told People magazine that Harry "wanted to be at the service to support his father at this important moment in his life."

Possible factors why not all the Sussexes will be attending is that the coronation is on the same day of Archie's fourth birthday and Lilibet doesn't turn two until June.

There is no confirmation yet if Harry will play a formal role in the coronation like his brother Prince William and Prince George, the latter serving as a page of honor, or in any of the coronation-related celebrations.

The coronation will be Harry's first public appearance with his family since the release of his tell-all memoir "Spare" last June which contained personal details about his relationships to his father, brother, and step-mother Camilla the Queen Consort, and the Netflix series "Harry & Meghan."

Other things Harry wrote in "Spare" were his drug abuse and mental health issues related to the death of his mother Princess Diana and claims that family members leaked stories about him to improve their own public image.

The last time Harry and Meghan had been with the royal family was the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose 70-year reign ended and saw the ascencion of Charles to the British throne.

Last month, the Sussexes were asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, their home in the United Kingdom found within Windsor Castle as given by the late Elizabeth, because of cost-saving measures.

Some, however, have predicted the request to vacate was further evidence of the couple's strained relationship with other royals following their relocation to California after stepping away from royal duties in 2020.

