Milly Bobby Brown hints engagement to Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 11, 2023 | 10:43pm
Milly Bobby Brown hints engagement to Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi

MANILA, Philippines — "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown seems to have announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, son of rock singer Jon Bon Jovi.

On her official Instagram account, Millie posted a black-and-white beach photo of Jake embracing her from behind as the 19-year-old actress raised her hands to grasp Jake's arms.

In showing her hands, a white laced Millie is seen sporting a diamond ring on her left hand.

The actress, in her caption, also used lyrics from "Lover" by Taylor Swift from the 2019 album of the same name, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

Jake posted a similar photo on his own Instagram account, this time colorized and another one wherein the couple are staring into each other's eyes.

"Forever," the 20-year-old Jake simply said in his post's caption, also using a white heart emoji just like Millie did; however no diamond ring can be seen in the photos he posted.

Earlier in 2023 Millie had referred to Jake as her "partner for life," this after dating for nearly two years.

Apart from "Stranger Things," Millie is also best known for her roles in the "Enola Holmes" and "Godzilla" movies, and later this year will be publishing her first novel.

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown releasing first book in September

