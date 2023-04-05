^

Entertainment

Sunshine Cruz says she, daughters didn't get alleged airline VIP treatment

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 5, 2023 | 5:27pm
Sunshine Cruz says she, daughters didn't get alleged airline VIP treatment
Actress Sunshine Cruz in an image posted on Instagram on August 7, 2022.
Sunshine Cruz via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sunshine Cruz called out a social media user for posting a blind item that made other netizens think that it was her and her daughters who caused trouble with an airline company.

In a now deleted post, a social media user posted that they were bumped off to a flight because the airline company gave their seats to a "celebrity family."

Sunshine and her daughters are currently vacationing in Bali, Indonesia. 

In her Facebook account, Sunshine clarified that it was not them. 

"Not us! Booked and paid since first week of March," she said. 

"My family and friends have tickets to Bali at nakasakay ka din naman pala girl. Hinayaan mo pang i-bash at guluhin kami ng mga tao sa insidente na wala kaming kaalam-alam at kasalanan. Ngayong lumaki ang issue deleted na ang post mo girl?!" she added. 

According to the social media user, they were bumped off because the "celebrity family" doesn't want to sit all the way to the back of the plane. 

“From what I heard – one of these celebs bought an economy ticket and didn’t want to get seated all the way back or at the exit row…so PAL Supervisor decided to upgrade him. WOW.”

The Philippine Airlines, however, said that they have no policy to bump off passengers for high-profile travelers. 

In the end, the social media user and her companion were seated on their original business class seats. 

RELATED'Kindly unfollow po for your own peace of mind': Sunshine Cruz addresses bashers

SUNSHINE CRUZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ruffa Gutierrez loses labor case vs ex-house helpers

Ruffa Gutierrez loses labor case vs ex-house helpers

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz revealed that Ruffa Gutierrez lost her case against her former house helpers whom...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Boy Abunda&rsquo;s &lsquo;fast talk&rsquo; segment with Vanessa Hudgens that allegedly irked Paul Soriano
play

WATCH: Boy Abunda’s ‘fast talk’ segment with Vanessa Hudgens that allegedly irked Paul Soriano

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
TV host Boy Abunda’s “fast talk” segment at the end of his hosting of Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens’...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I love it': Vice Ganda reacts to birthday greeting from 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

'I love it': Vice Ganda reacts to birthday greeting from 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Vice Ganda could not contain his joy upon hearing that the hosts of "Eat Bulaga," led by Joey de Leon, sent him birthday greetings...
Entertainment
fbtw
Willie Revillame left ALLTV, says Cristy Fermin

Willie Revillame left ALLTV, says Cristy Fermin

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin revealed that her "anak-anakan" Willie Revillame left AMBS 2. 
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Vanessa Hudgens doesn&rsquo;t deserve the bashing&rsquo;: Eyewitness accounts of Paul Soriano incident at Manila presscon

‘Vanessa Hudgens doesn’t deserve the bashing’: Eyewitness accounts of Paul Soriano incident at Manila presscon

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
“Vanessa Hudgens is so sweet and accommodating. She doesn’t deserve to be dragged into this.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kyle Echarri's sister Isabella loses battle vs brain tumor

Kyle Echarri's sister Isabella loses battle vs brain tumor

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Actor-singer Kyle Echarri's sister Isabella has passed away after losing her battle against brain tumor. She was 12.&nbs...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Stable, forever beautiful': Bimby shares updates about Kris Aquino's health

'Stable, forever beautiful': Bimby shares updates about Kris Aquino's health

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Host-actress Kris Aquino is in a stable condition according to her youngest son Bimby, this as Kris continues to take treatment...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Barbie' live-action drops new trailer, character posters

'Barbie' live-action drops new trailer, character posters

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
The world just got more pink and stylish following more teaser promotions from Warner Bros. for its upcoming movie "Barbie"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Belle Mariano very effective brand ambassador &mdash; SHEIN
Exclusive

Belle Mariano very effective brand ambassador — SHEIN

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 hours ago
On the morning before Belle Mariano was declared Prom Queen at the first ever Star Magical Prom, she was first the belle of...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Alden Richards on his love life, 'Eat Bulaga,' shooting 2 movies abroad

WATCH: Alden Richards on his love life, 'Eat Bulaga,' shooting 2 movies abroad

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 hours ago
It's a jampacked year for Alden Richards as he returns to "Eat Bulaga" and is set to do a new GMA show and two movies that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with