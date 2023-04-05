Sunshine Cruz says she, daughters didn't get alleged airline VIP treatment

Actress Sunshine Cruz in an image posted on Instagram on August 7, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sunshine Cruz called out a social media user for posting a blind item that made other netizens think that it was her and her daughters who caused trouble with an airline company.

In a now deleted post, a social media user posted that they were bumped off to a flight because the airline company gave their seats to a "celebrity family."

Sunshine and her daughters are currently vacationing in Bali, Indonesia.

In her Facebook account, Sunshine clarified that it was not them.

"Not us! Booked and paid since first week of March," she said.

"My family and friends have tickets to Bali at nakasakay ka din naman pala girl. Hinayaan mo pang i-bash at guluhin kami ng mga tao sa insidente na wala kaming kaalam-alam at kasalanan. Ngayong lumaki ang issue deleted na ang post mo girl?!" she added.

According to the social media user, they were bumped off because the "celebrity family" doesn't want to sit all the way to the back of the plane.

“From what I heard – one of these celebs bought an economy ticket and didn’t want to get seated all the way back or at the exit row…so PAL Supervisor decided to upgrade him. WOW.”

The Philippine Airlines, however, said that they have no policy to bump off passengers for high-profile travelers.

In the end, the social media user and her companion were seated on their original business class seats.

